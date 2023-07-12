Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the half-year 2023 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half-year 2023 financial report on August 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.





Due to the tender offer announced by Sega Europe Limited on April 17, 2023 and the ongoing tender offer period, Rovio will not host a separate audiocast or phone conference on its half-year 2023 financial results.



The half-year 2023 financial report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2023

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 12, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)

