

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The financial stability report from the Bank of England is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Bank of England releases the Financial Policy Committee summary and record.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for June. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent, the lowest since early 2021, from 3.2 percent in May.



At 6.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Portugal. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 3.4 percent in June, as initially estimated, from 4.0 percent in May.



