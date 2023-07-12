DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1080 GBP0.9460 GBP0.9360 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.103316 GBP0.939007

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,456,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5767 1.096 XDUB 09:05:05 00066171353TRLO0 1156 1.092 XDUB 10:12:19 00066172701TRLO0 1707 1.092 XDUB 10:12:19 00066172702TRLO0 47 1.108 XDUB 12:32:59 00066175095TRLO0 2644 1.108 XDUB 12:32:59 00066175096TRLO0 3899 1.108 XDUB 13:00:11 00066175407TRLO0 3159 1.108 XDUB 13:00:11 00066175408TRLO0 2386 1.106 XDUB 13:32:27 00066175961TRLO0 2888 1.106 XDUB 14:32:09 00066177802TRLO0 2442 1.108 XDUB 15:34:27 00066179805TRLO0 2117 1.106 XDUB 15:34:27 00066179806TRLO0 1788 1.102 XDUB 15:41:33 00066179979TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 678 93.60 XLON 09:05:06 00066171354TRLO0 3419 93.60 XLON 09:05:06 00066171355TRLO0 151 93.70 XLON 11:33:48 00066174142TRLO0 3681 93.70 XLON 11:33:48 00066174143TRLO0 4150 93.70 XLON 11:39:48 00066174227TRLO0 235 93.70 XLON 11:39:48 00066174228TRLO0 7 93.70 XLON 11:39:48 00066174229TRLO0 513 94.60 XLON 14:18:19 00066177234TRLO0 4531 94.40 XLON 14:32:09 00066177801TRLO0 2635 94.00 XLON 15:41:33 00066179978TRLO0

