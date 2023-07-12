Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1080     GBP0.9460 
                                    GBP0.9360 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0920 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.103316    GBP0.939007

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,456,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5767       1.096         XDUB      09:05:05      00066171353TRLO0 
1156       1.092         XDUB      10:12:19      00066172701TRLO0 
1707       1.092         XDUB      10:12:19      00066172702TRLO0 
47        1.108         XDUB      12:32:59      00066175095TRLO0 
2644       1.108         XDUB      12:32:59      00066175096TRLO0 
3899       1.108         XDUB      13:00:11      00066175407TRLO0 
3159       1.108         XDUB      13:00:11      00066175408TRLO0 
2386       1.106         XDUB      13:32:27      00066175961TRLO0 
2888       1.106         XDUB      14:32:09      00066177802TRLO0 
2442       1.108         XDUB      15:34:27      00066179805TRLO0 
2117       1.106         XDUB      15:34:27      00066179806TRLO0 
1788       1.102         XDUB      15:41:33      00066179979TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
678       93.60         XLON      09:05:06      00066171354TRLO0 
3419       93.60         XLON      09:05:06      00066171355TRLO0 
151       93.70         XLON      11:33:48      00066174142TRLO0 
3681       93.70         XLON      11:33:48      00066174143TRLO0 
4150       93.70         XLON      11:39:48      00066174227TRLO0 
235       93.70         XLON      11:39:48      00066174228TRLO0 
7        93.70         XLON      11:39:48      00066174229TRLO0 
513       94.60         XLON      14:18:19      00066177234TRLO0 
4531       94.40         XLON      14:32:09      00066177801TRLO0 
2635       94.00         XLON      15:41:33      00066179978TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  256982 
EQS News ID:  1677775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
