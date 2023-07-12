EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQX Cloud BYOC Now Available on Google Cloud

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / With EMQ's announcement that its fully-managed MQTT messaging service EMQX Cloud BYOC would expand and be available on Google Cloud, it's clear: users will now be able to leverage Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and advanced infrastructure for their MQTT messaging needs. But not just regarding availability, but advanced capability.

EMQX Cloud BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud), in fact, now revolutionizes the way users deploy and manage MQTT infrastructures on preferred cloud platforms with unparalleled IoT application convenience and performance.

More importantly, the benefits are now summarized into four categories:

Seamless integration

Enhanced security

A simplified deployment process

Comprehensive monitoring and operations

EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud

It's those categories that will take a user's IoT applications to new heights.

Seamless Integration with Google Cloud

More scalability, reliability and reach make it even easier to manage IoT applications by enabling users to leverage the power of Google's robust cloud infrastructure for their MQTT message service operations.

Simplified Deployment Process

Additionally, the new release introduces a streamlined deployment process for EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud. The self-service deployment wizard provides a user-friendly interface to guide through configuration, generating one-click deployment scripts and making the process quick and hassle-free.

Enhanced Security and Privacy

Yet oftentimes 'quick' and 'hassle-free' comes with the concern of hacking. That's why EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud also ensures comprehensive data privacy protection and security. The control-data separation design guarantees that MQTT data remains stored and processed within the Google Cloud account throughout the transmission chain. TLS/SSL encryption is employed to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity during transmission, and device authentication and access control functions ensure that only authorized devices can connect and exchange data, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and data leakage.

Robust Monitoring and Operations

This then also couples quite well with the update's 24/7 monitoring, complete with the operations team's availability, stability, and performance of the EMQX Cloud BYOC deployment on Google Cloud. Real-time monitoring and alerts enable prompt detection and resolution of issues, ensuring system stability and reliability. The operations team handles event management and support, conducts regular backups, and implements continuous optimization measures to enhance system performance and efficiency.

Easy Integration and Data Management

Part of the optimization measures even involves a configurable rules system, allowing users seamless integration with external data systems, such as MySQL, MongoDB, Kafka, RabbitMQ, and more. With those configurable rules, a user can easily process and forward message streams and device events to external systems, simplifying the integration process and reducing coupling between business systems and EMQX. As a result, a user can gain valuable insight into the system's performance, troubleshooting issues effectively via comprehensive log and metric monitoring.

Experience EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud Today

As a result, users can now get ready to unlock the full potential of their IoT applications with EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud, seamlessly integrating data and connections, and enhancing security with robust monitoring to keep eyes on all operations. All customized together, the update brings to the table the definitive one-stop IoT cloud solution, empowering users with the ability to scale and secure IoT applications on their own either as a new IoT project or an existing infrastructure migration - with power, with flexibility, with ease.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core product EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20K+ enterprise users, connecting 100M+ IoT devices, and is trusted by over 400 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

