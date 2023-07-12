Webull Corporation: Webull Launches in the United Kingdom

LONDON, July 12, 2023"), a subsidiary of Webull, residents of the UK can now trade U.S.-listed equitiesand fractional shares, all at low commissions through the award-winning Webull app. The Webull platform also makes news, industry data, and educational materials available to provide investors with the tools needed to make informed investment decisions.

Anthony Denier, Webull US CEO responsible for operations in America and Europe, stated, "Our first step into Europe follows on the heels of successful launches over the past two years in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. While each country has very different requirements and expectations, we believe there is great potential in the UK and look forward to rapidly expanding our product range to cater to our British clients. Webull's trading platform has become very popular in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and we are confident that the powerful trading tools and simple mobile format will prove equally attractive in the UK. We are sure our new clients will enjoy tech and enjoy investing."

Webull UK secured its authorisation from the FCA in October 2022. It has spent the last six months hiring a team with local experience to help the platform exceed British expectations. While its offering will initially be limited to U.S.-listed securities, Webull UK expects to expand this rapidly, opening new global investment opportunities for retail investors.

Nick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Webull UK, said, "The investment market has changed in the last 10 years. The British public is now actively seeking low-cost investment opportunities domestically and in markets outside the UK. Webull's strength is in our global network and innovative mindset; we look at the right solution for our clients, and seek to build on the existing, sustainable foundations to give our customers the product they want. As a pure broker, our interests are aligned with our clients. We provide the tools to help them make informed, global investment decisions."

The Webull trading platform launched in the United States in 2018 through its SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member subsidiary. In 2021, Webull was the second most downloaded app among pure-play brokerages in the U.S., according to mobile and data analytics firm App Annie. Webull has received notable recognition in the financial industry. In 2022, we won the "Best Brokerage App" award at Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, highlighting our commitment to superior mobile trading. We were also honored as the "Best Options Trading Platform" at the Finder Stock Trading Platform Awards. In the Stockbrokers Annual Review 2023, we were recognized as the "Best in Class" for the investor community. These accolades showcase our dedication to providing innovative and exceptional services to our users.

The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information about Webull UK, please visit Webull UK's website at https://www.webull-uk.com. For media inquiries, please contact pr@webull.com.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, and Japan.