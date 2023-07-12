MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new highs yesterday.
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
biote Corp. (BTMD)
Dec.13, 2022
$4.30
$7.28
$6.76
69%
Schrödinger Inc. (SDGR)
Jun.20, 2023
$45.26
$52.98
$52.64
17%
Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)
May 23, 2023
$20.96
$25.34
$24.45
21%
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)
Mar.1, 2023
$87.84
$109.99
$109.32
25%
Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)
Jun.2, 2023
$4.10
$6.24
$5.73
52%
DaVita Inc. (DVA)
Apr.24, 2023
$85.99
$104.97
$103.07
22%
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)
Aug.8, 2022
$5.54
$8.79
$8.63
58%
MorphoSys AG (MOR)
Jun.6, 2023
$7.04
$7.91
$7.78
12%
DICE Therapeutics Inc.'s (DICE)
Jun.15, 2022
$13.99
$47.11
$46.77
236%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.11, 2023)
