

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), an Irish oil and gas company on Wednesday said it has reaffirmed its crude oil production outlook for full year 2023.



For the first-half of 2023, the Group's oil production averaged circa 53 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or kboepd. The Group working interest production for the first half of 2022 averaged 60.9 kboepd.



Net production from the Jubilee and TEN fields averaged around 28 kbopd and 11 kbopd, respectively, for the first-half. The net production from Gabon and Cote d'Ivoire averaged circa14 kboepd.



The Group still projects its full-year production to be in the range of 58-64 kboepd.



Capital expenditure was at $200 million in the first half. The full year capital expenditure guidance remains at around $400 million.



Total revenue in the first half, including the cost of hedging, stood at around $0.8 billion at a realised average oil price of circa $81 per bbl before hedging and around $74 perbbl after hedging.



For the first-half of 2022, the company had registered revenue of $846 million with realized oil price of $87 per bbl after hedging.



Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow, said: 'This is an exciting time for Tullow and a pivotal moment in 2023 as we are on the cusp of the start-up of Jubilee South East, a project that demonstrates our operational capability and continued investment in Ghana's world class Jubilee field. Gross production from the field is expected to exceed 100,000 bopd which will mark the outset of increased cash flow generation to materially deleverage our business.'



The Group is scheduled to release its first-half results on September 13.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken