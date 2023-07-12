Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
12.07.2023 | 09:36
SKF divests coolant pumps operations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has signed an agreement to divest Spandau Pumpen to EBARA Pumps Europe S.p.A, a group company of the global industrial machinery manufacturer EBARA CORPORATION. Spandau Pumpen is focused on coolant pumps in SKF's lubrication business.

The divestment is a strategic realignment and part of SKF's decision to focus on its core lubrication business such as automatic lubrication systems and components, lubricants, and lubrication tools.

Thomas Fröst, President, Independent & Emerging Business, at SKF, says: "We are pleased to sell Spandau Pumpen to EBARA CORPORATION, a dedicated pump manufacturer that will be able to continue to develop this business. The divestment is another example of the ongoing pruning of our portfolio, which is an important part of our strategy."

Minoru Matsushita, Managing Director at EBARA Pumps Europe S.p.A, says: "It is a good opportunity for us to acquire Spandau Pumpen, which has a great history and solid brand in the industry. We are confident in the continuous growth of the business by creating synergy with our existing world-wide network."

The divestment is expected to close at the end of September 2023. The divestment is deemed not material on SKF Group's financials.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3803739/2184525.pdf

20230712 SKF divests coolant pumps operations

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/spandau-pumpen,c3199238

Spandau Pumpen

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/thomas-frost,c3199239

Thomas Frost

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-divests-coolant-pumps-operations-301875202.html

