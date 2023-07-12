San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - MediaStar LLC, the renowned American-Ukrainian educational platform, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of the Media Talent program - a groundbreaking media education program aimed at developing potential and supporting not only media initiatives but also individuals looking to explore the world of media and raise their popularity across different countries.

MediaStar TV School, founded by Yurii Dudka in 2003, brings together a team of leading industry experts, media professionals, and celebrity guest speakers to offer participants a comprehensive educational program. The program is designed to meet the needs of students, professionals, and anyone interested in delving into the world of media and unlocking their potential in on stage and on camera presentations. Participants will have access to a comprehensive curriculum covering a wide range of topics, including journalism ethics, freedom of speech, storytelling, media production, digital media strategies, and on-camera skills such as gestures, diction, and studio presence.

The Media Talent program goes beyond theoretical knowledge, providing participants with practical training and mentorship opportunities. Through workshops, interactive sessions, and real-world TV projects, students will develop their skills in areas such as video production, podcasting, social media management, and content creation. With access to state-of-the-art technology and modern equipment, MediaStar ensures an immersive learning environment where participants can gain hands-on experience and refine their skills within the Media Talent program.





Yurii Dudka, Founder and CEO of MediaStar LLC

Yurii Dudka, CEO and Founder MediaStar LLC, with his large experience and deep understanding of the media industry, will personally mentor and guide the participants throughout their journey.

"I am delighted to introduce the MediaStar TV School program and share my knowledge and passion for media with the next generation of talent," emphasized Yurii Dudka. "Media has the power to inform, entertain, inspire, and educate, and I believe in empowering individuals to make a positive impact on audiences through their stories. With MediaStar, we aim to create a dynamic community of people who will shape the future of the industry."

The Media Talent program at MediaStar TV School will be offered in an online format, providing flexibility and accessibility to participants from different countries. The program will also feature guest lectures and online panel discussions with influential industry figures, offering students the opportunity to connect and expand their professional network.

The program is held by Yurii Dudka and is set to launch in July 2023, and all interested can sign up for updates and registration information on the official MediaStar website. Limited scholarships and financial support will be available to ensure inclusivity and diversity within the program.

MediaStar LLC is an innovative media education platform founded by journalist, scholar, educator, producer and communication teacher Yurii Dudka. The program aims to provide ambitious people with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship required to succeed in the ever-changing media industry. With a comprehensive curriculum, practical training, and industry connections, MediaStar has become a leading platform for media education and talent development, annually training over 10,000 students from different countries.

