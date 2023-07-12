SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solar4america Technology Announces N-Type Heterojunction Technology Solar Cell Factory in the US

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned Solar4america subsidiary plans to begin manufacturing state-of-the-art N-type HJT solar cells in the United States.

HJT leverages N-type monocrystalline silicon as a substratum, depositing silicon-based thin films with unique characteristics and transparent conductive films on the front and rear surfaces. By combining the benefits of crystalline silicon and amorphous silicon thin-film technologies, HJT technology offers excellent photo absorption, passivation effects as well as exceptional efficiency and performance. Key advantages of HJT solar cells include enhanced conversion efficiency, superior energy yield, reduced degradation rate, improved weak light performance, and adaptable to thinner wafers.

"We are excited about this significant step in our strategic expansion," said Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "The production of HJT solar cells aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy technology while reducing carbon footprints globally."

Solar4America plans to begin manufacturing HJT solar cells in the US by the end of 2024. The US-based facility will significantly expand Solar4america's manufacturing capabilities and capacity. With the introduction of HJT solar cells to its product portfolio, Solar4America aims to become one of the American leading providers of advanced photovoltaic (PV) solutions.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing under the Solar4America brand. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operate a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767253/SPI-Energys-Solar4america-Technology-Announces-N-Type-Heterojunction-Technology-HJT-Solar-Cell-Factory-in-the-US