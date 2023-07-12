DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMU LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.8774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3394252 CODE: SEMU LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN Sequence No.: 257126 EQS News ID: 1678205 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

