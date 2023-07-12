DJ Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (USRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.7582 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46387510 CODE: USRI LN ISIN: LU1861136247 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI LN Sequence No.: 257119 EQS News ID: 1678191 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 12, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)