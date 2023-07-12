

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in more than two years, as initially estimated in June, the latest data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed at a slower pace of 1.9 percent year-over-year in June after a 3.2 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 29.



Further, the latest rate was the lowest since March 2021, when prices had risen 1.3 percent.



The slowdown was mainly due to the decrease in fuel prices, which increased in June of the previous year, the agency said.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew sharply by 10.3 percent annually in June, though slower than the 12.0 percent surge in the preceding month.



Expenses for hotels, cafes, and restaurants rose 6.8 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges dropped 7.6 percent.



Excluding non-processed food and energy prices, core inflation softened slightly to 5.9 percent from 6.1 percent in June, as estimated.



EU harmonized inflation moderated to 1.6 percent in June from 2.9 percent a month ago, confirming the previous report.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in June versus a flat change in the prior month. The HICP also moved up 0.6 percent over the month, in line with the flash report.



