OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF: Convening notice to the reconvened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the company

Ossiam Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) CONVENING NOTICE TO THE RECONVENED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 12-Jul-2023 / 08:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSSIAM LUX Public limited company - Investment company with variable capital (SICAV) Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Number B. 160 071 (the "Company") CONVENING notice to the RECONVENED eXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Of SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Luxembourg, 12 July 2023

Dear Shareholder,

As the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on 30 June 2023 could not validly deliberate due to a lack of quorum in respect of the agenda, the shareholders are hereby convened to attend the reconvened extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office of the Company on 28 July 2023 at 9 a.m. (Luxembourg time) (the "Meeting") or at any adjournment thereof to deliberate on and vote on an amendment to the articles of incorporation of the Company (the "Articles") as described in the following agenda (the " Agenda"):

AGENDA 1. Approval of the amendments to article 24 (Termination and Amalgamation of Sub-Funds or classes of shares)of the articles of association of the Company which shall be amended in order to clarify that shareholders will benotified in line with the prospectus of the Company in case of forced redemption decided by the board of directorsof the Company as per the provisions of this article.

QUORUM AND VOTING REQUIREMENTS

Shareholders are advised that no specific quorum is required to validly deliberate and vote on the sole item of the agenda of the Meeting and decisions are taken by a majority of two-thirds of the votes cast.

RECORD DATE

The quorum and the majority at the Meeting will be determined according to the shares issued by the Company and outstanding at midnight (Luxembourg time) on the fifth Luxembourg business day prior to the Meeting (the "Record Date "). The rights of a shareholder to attend and vote at the Meeting are determined in accordance with the shares held by such shareholder at the Record Date.

VOTING ARRANGEMENTS

If you cannot attend in person, you can be represented by any person of your convenience or sign the attached proxy form in Appendix 1 and return it by mail at the registered office of the Company indicated above to the attention of Corporate and Legal Administration, by email at: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com, by fax at the following number: (+352) 46 40 10 413 and subsequently by post to the following address: State Street Bank International GmbH Luxembourg Branch, in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Attention of the Domiciliary Department.

If you wish to attend the EGM in person, please communicate to the Company your intention to us at the latest two business days before the Meeting.

If you cannot attend the EGM, please return to us, as mentioned in the proxy form the relevant form(s) of proxy duly dated, signed and completed. The form(s) of proxy must be received by the Company at the latest two business days before the Meeting.

A copy of the updated Articles is available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Company.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

