Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
PR Newswire
12.07.2023 | 10:24
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 12 July 2023

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

No programme - General Purpose

Period of return:

From:

12 January 2023

To:

11 July 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

2,965,119

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

2,965,119

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

0

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.