Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 12 July 2023
Name of applicant:
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
Name of scheme:
No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:
From:
12 January 2023
To:
11 July 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
2,965,119
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
2,965,119
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
0
Name of contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
Telephone: 01534 700000