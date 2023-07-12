

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate dropped slightly in June, in line with expectations, figures from the labor office showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate edged down to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.



There were 249,792 unemployed people in June, down from 253,893 a month ago.



The labor office reported that by the end of June, job offices had registered a total of 286,690 vacancies, indicating 992 fewer vacancies than in the preceding month.



