

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Wednesday amid expectations that U.S. inflation data due out later it the day will show moderation in price pressures.



Analysts expect a slowdown in U.S. consumer price growth to an annual rate of 3.1 percent from 4 percent in May. The core rate is expected to have fallen for a third month to 5 percent from 5.3 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 98 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,887 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Technology stocks traded higher, with Infineon climbing 3.2 percent after Jefferies raised its price target on the stock.



Banks were moving lower, with Deutsche Bank falling nearly 2 percent.



