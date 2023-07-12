Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named David Corrigan as Head of Property for the UK, where he will oversee underwriting of BHSI's comprehensive line of property coverage for a wide range of risks, including Construction, Energy and Mining.

"BHSI continues to drive robust growth across our property portfolio in the UK and throughout Europe," said Nick Major, UK Country Manager, BHSI. "David has a wealth of experience and shares BHSI's deeply technical approach to underwriting. I look forward to working with him as we further expand our customer and broker relationships throughout the region."

David comes to BHSI with more than 25 years of experience in both the UK large corporate property market and the London Market wholesale segment. Most recently, he spent five years as Head of Property, Global Corporate Specialty, at Aviva.

David is based in London and can be reached at david.corrigan@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

