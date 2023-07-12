Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BASF11 | ISIN: DE000BASF111 | Ticker-Symbol: BAS
Xetra
12.07.23
12:21 Uhr
46,690 Euro
+1,115
+2,45 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,65546,66512:37
46,65046,65512:37
PR Newswire
12.07.2023 | 11:42
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gotion High-tech Signed Strategic Agreements with Siemens and BASF Respectively

-Building an energy science system based on materials science and digital science

HEFEI, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gotion High-tech signed strategic cooperation agreements with Siemens Digital Industrial Software and BASF respectively. Siemens is a leading global supplier of digital industrial software, while BASF is a global chemical and materials giant. Mr. Li Zhen, the Chairman of Gotion, stated that the signings of contracts with Siemens and BASF are strategic collaborations for Gotion in Building an energy science system based on materials science and digital science.

According to the agreement between Gotion High-tech and Siemens, both parties will utilize AI industrial control system technology to jointly build a closed-loop digital R&D, manufacturing, and management platform. Building upon Siemens' innovative and digital solutions, the goal is to establish a new engine for Gotion High-Tech's digital transformation, construction, and development. This partnership will further strengthen Gotion's foundation in intelligent manufacturing and pave the way for its future digital development.

In the cooperation between Gotion High-tech and BASF, both parties will further expand their cooperation based on the existing partnership to jointly develop and promote the application of relevant chemical materials in the field of batteries, leveraging their strong core technologies. Both parties expect that through this deepened collaboration, they can collectively drive technological innovation and advance material science in the battery industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gotion-high-tech-signed-strategic-agreements-with-siemens-and-basf-respectively-301875279.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.