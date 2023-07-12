Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2023

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2023 is available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733