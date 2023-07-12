Teleradiology Market to be Worth $6.28 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global teleradiology market size is expected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnoses, and an increasing need for teleradiology for emergencies and second opinions are stimulating demand for teleradiology services.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

X-ray held the largest market share in 2022 owing to its wide applications, such as in the detection of dental injuries and fractures in bones.

Based on report type, the preliminary reports segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end-use, hospitals held the largest market share in 2022, owing to large patient base, building financial capacity, and receptivity to advanced technology.

North America held the largest teleradiology market share in 2022 due to wide usage of the advanced technologies and the presence of key companies along with established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the supportive government regulations for the expansion of teleradiology and the quick adoption of the new technologies.

Most of the manufacturing companies focus on expanding their product portfolios and entering untapped markets, such as Asia Pacific.

Teleradiology Market Growth & Trends

The shortage of radiologists coupled with a continuously rising demand for imaging procedures is also expected to drive market growth. Although, the number of radiology equipment installed in the countries such as the U.K., U.S., and Singapore has increased over years; however, it is unable to meet the rising demand for diagnostics imaging. For instance, as per the NHS report, the average waiting time for an MRI test is reported to be 22 days in England in the year 2021.

In addition, legislative amendments made by the various governments worldwide for diagnostic imaging services will enhance the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, amendments in Australia's Health Insurance Act 1973 for diagnostic imaging have enabled Medicare funding for these diagnostic imaging services since March 2008. This has allowed better access to diagnostic imaging for various conditions. North America was the major regional market in 2021 and accounted for 39.09% of the global share due to the factors, such as the higher amount of funding for R&D, patient awareness levels, and cancer prevalence.

Aging is considered as the greatest risk factor for developing degenerative disorders of the joints, such as osteoporosis. Thus, the growing geriatric population, globally, is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market. Osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are some of the most common disorders in the population aged over 70 years. The growing prevalence of these disorders is leading to an increase in the economic burden on many countries, thereby growing demand for teleradiology.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.69 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.28 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Virtual Radiologic (vRad)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ONRAD, Inc.

Everlight Radiology;

4ways Healthcare Ltd.

RamSoft, Inc.

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Matrix (Teleradiology Division of Radiology Partners)

Medica Group PLC

