

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical major BASF SE (BASFY, BAS.DE) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Zhejiang Guanghua Technology Co.,Ltd. or KHUA to supply Neopentyl Glycol or NPG from its Zhanjiang Verbund site.



NPG is an intermediate chiefly used in the production of powder coating resins which is in turn used in the construction industry and to coat household appliances.



KHUA, a manufacturer of saturated polyester resins for the powder coatings industry, is planning to build a 100KT/a production plant for high-end powder coatings resins in Zhanjiang.



BASF's upcoming NPG plant at the Zhjanjiang Verbund site is expected to have annual production capacity of 80,000 metric tons.



The company anticipates the site to be available from the fourth quarter of 2025, boosting its global NPG capacity from 255,000 metric tons to 335,000 metric tons annually.



Currently, shares of BASF are trading at 46.70 euros up 2.47% or 1.13 euros on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken