Wincanton Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 5 June 2023, were passed by the requisite majorities.

Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 17 to 21 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.

The poll results are as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 Reports and Accounts 87,474,588 99.99 9,501 0.01 87,484,089 70.24% 328,291 2 Annual Report on Remuneration 87,032,099 99.15 749,622 0.85 87,781,721 70.48% 35,602 3 Directors' Remuneration Policy 84,988,112 97.26 2,395,863 2.74 87,383,975 70.16% 433,348 4 Final dividend 87,811,307 100.00 1,065 0.00 87,812,372 70.51% 6,619 5 Elect Mr T Hinton 87,607,451 99.79 182,694 0.21 87,790,145 70.49% 27,178 6 Re-elect Ms G Barr 86,182,678 98.16 1,611,178 1.84 87,793,856 70.49% 23,274 7 Re-elect Mr A Bickerstaff 86,946,961 99.04 842,990 0.96 87,789,951 70.49% 27,179 8 Re-elect Ms M Jayaweera 86,927,661 99.02 863,763 0.98 87,791,424 70.49% 25,706 9 Re-elect Ms D Lentz 85,918,678 98.15 1,618,353 1.85 87,537,031 70.29% 280,099 10 Re-elect Mr S Oades 86,941,538 99.04 843,954 0.96 87,785,492 70.49% 31,638 11 Re-elect Sir M Read CBE 85,826,209 97.77 1,953,690 2.23 87,779,899 70.48% 37,424 12 Re-elect Mr J Wroath 85,478,633 97.38 2,298,373 2.62 87,777,006 70.48% 40,317 13 To re-appoint Auditor 87,003,051 99.10 790,060 0.90 87,793,111 70.49% 24,019 14 Remuneration of Auditor 87,012,743 99.10 786,736 0.90 87,799,479 70.50% 17,844 15 Donations to political organisations 86,960,971 99.07 813,251 0.93 87,774,222 70.48% 43,101 16 Allot shares 84,458,455 96.22 3,319,493 3.78 87,777,948 70.48% 39,331 17 New Long Term Incentive Plan 86,627,894 98.77 1,080,795 1.23 87,708,689 70.42% 110,495 18 New Deferred Share Bonus Plan 86,585,497 98.69 1,150,910 1.31 87,736,407 70.45% 81,535 19 Disapply Pre-emption rights 84,768,511 96.58 3,002,458 3.42 87,770,969 70.47% 46,161 20 Market purchase of own shares 87,446,865 99.61 346,348 0.39 87,793,213 70.49% 24,110 21 Notice of meetings other than AGMs 86,844,828 98.91 954,101 1.09 87,798,929 70.50% 19,013

The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle / Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000