Wincanton Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
12 July 2023
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 5 June 2023, were passed by the requisite majorities.
Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 17 to 21 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.
The poll results are as follows:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES TOTAL
% OF
ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1
Reports and Accounts
87,474,588
99.99
9,501
0.01
87,484,089
70.24%
328,291
2
Annual Report on Remuneration
87,032,099
99.15
749,622
0.85
87,781,721
70.48%
35,602
3
Directors' Remuneration Policy
84,988,112
97.26
2,395,863
2.74
87,383,975
70.16%
433,348
4
Final dividend
87,811,307
100.00
1,065
0.00
87,812,372
70.51%
6,619
5
Elect Mr T Hinton
87,607,451
99.79
182,694
0.21
87,790,145
70.49%
27,178
6
Re-elect Ms G Barr
86,182,678
98.16
1,611,178
1.84
87,793,856
70.49%
23,274
7
Re-elect Mr A Bickerstaff
86,946,961
99.04
842,990
0.96
87,789,951
70.49%
27,179
8
Re-elect Ms M Jayaweera
86,927,661
99.02
863,763
0.98
87,791,424
70.49%
25,706
9
Re-elect Ms D Lentz
85,918,678
98.15
1,618,353
1.85
87,537,031
70.29%
280,099
10
Re-elect Mr S Oades
86,941,538
99.04
843,954
0.96
87,785,492
70.49%
31,638
11
Re-elect Sir M Read CBE
85,826,209
97.77
1,953,690
2.23
87,779,899
70.48%
37,424
12
Re-elect Mr J Wroath
85,478,633
97.38
2,298,373
2.62
87,777,006
70.48%
40,317
13
To re-appoint Auditor
87,003,051
99.10
790,060
0.90
87,793,111
70.49%
24,019
14
Remuneration of Auditor
87,012,743
99.10
786,736
0.90
87,799,479
70.50%
17,844
15
Donations to political organisations
86,960,971
99.07
813,251
0.93
87,774,222
70.48%
43,101
16
Allot shares
84,458,455
96.22
3,319,493
3.78
87,777,948
70.48%
39,331
17
New Long Term Incentive Plan
86,627,894
98.77
1,080,795
1.23
87,708,689
70.42%
110,495
18
New Deferred Share Bonus Plan
86,585,497
98.69
1,150,910
1.31
87,736,407
70.45%
81,535
19
Disapply Pre-emption rights
84,768,511
96.58
3,002,458
3.42
87,770,969
70.47%
46,161
20
Market purchase of own shares
87,446,865
99.61
346,348
0.39
87,793,213
70.49%
24,110
21
Notice of meetings other than AGMs
86,844,828
98.91
954,101
1.09
87,798,929
70.50%
19,013
The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle / Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com
Wincanton
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000