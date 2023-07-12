Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
12.07.23
09:39 Uhr
2,800 Euro
-0,020
-0,71 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.07.2023 | 13:12
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wincanton Plc - Result of AGM

Wincanton Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2023, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 5 June 2023, were passed by the requisite majorities.

Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 17 to 21 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.

The poll results are as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES TOTAL

% OF

ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

Reports and Accounts

87,474,588

99.99

9,501

0.01

87,484,089

70.24%

328,291

2

Annual Report on Remuneration

87,032,099

99.15

749,622

0.85

87,781,721

70.48%

35,602

3

Directors' Remuneration Policy

84,988,112

97.26

2,395,863

2.74

87,383,975

70.16%

433,348

4

Final dividend

87,811,307

100.00

1,065

0.00

87,812,372

70.51%

6,619

5

Elect Mr T Hinton

87,607,451

99.79

182,694

0.21

87,790,145

70.49%

27,178

6

Re-elect Ms G Barr

86,182,678

98.16

1,611,178

1.84

87,793,856

70.49%

23,274

7

Re-elect Mr A Bickerstaff

86,946,961

99.04

842,990

0.96

87,789,951

70.49%

27,179

8

Re-elect Ms M Jayaweera

86,927,661

99.02

863,763

0.98

87,791,424

70.49%

25,706

9

Re-elect Ms D Lentz

85,918,678

98.15

1,618,353

1.85

87,537,031

70.29%

280,099

10

Re-elect Mr S Oades

86,941,538

99.04

843,954

0.96

87,785,492

70.49%

31,638

11

Re-elect Sir M Read CBE

85,826,209

97.77

1,953,690

2.23

87,779,899

70.48%

37,424

12

Re-elect Mr J Wroath

85,478,633

97.38

2,298,373

2.62

87,777,006

70.48%

40,317

13

To re-appoint Auditor

87,003,051

99.10

790,060

0.90

87,793,111

70.49%

24,019

14

Remuneration of Auditor

87,012,743

99.10

786,736

0.90

87,799,479

70.50%

17,844

15

Donations to political organisations

86,960,971

99.07

813,251

0.93

87,774,222

70.48%

43,101

16

Allot shares

84,458,455

96.22

3,319,493

3.78

87,777,948

70.48%

39,331

17

New Long Term Incentive Plan

86,627,894

98.77

1,080,795

1.23

87,708,689

70.42%

110,495

18

New Deferred Share Bonus Plan

86,585,497

98.69

1,150,910

1.31

87,736,407

70.45%

81,535

19

Disapply Pre-emption rights

84,768,511

96.58

3,002,458

3.42

87,770,969

70.47%

46,161

20

Market purchase of own shares

87,446,865

99.61

346,348

0.39

87,793,213

70.49%

24,110

21

Notice of meetings other than AGMs

86,844,828

98.91

954,101

1.09

87,798,929

70.50%

19,013

The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle / Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.