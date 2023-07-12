

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in June, largely due to lower energy costs, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 3.4 percent in June from 4.0 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since January 2022, when prices had risen 3.3 percent.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 5.3 percent in June from 5.4 percent in May.



Energy prices declined at a faster pace of 18.8 percent annually in June versus a 15.5 percent fall a month ago. The price growth in unprocessed food products slowed from 8.9 percent to 8.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from May, when they dropped by 0.7 percent. In the initial report, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.



EU harmonized inflation eased to 4.7 percent from 5.4 percent in the prior month, confirming the flash data.



