Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
12.07.2023 | 13:36
Valmet Oyj: Publishing of Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2023 on July 26, 2023

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2023 will be published on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q2-2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009889

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 40 351 5049

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publishing-of-valmets-half-year-financial-review-january--june-2023-on-july-26-2023-301875418.html

