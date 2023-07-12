Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies, Applied Integrated Technologies, and Forbes Consulting Announce Signing of MoU to Partner for Delivery of Cybersecurity Technology

Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Integration of Technology Capabilities for Critical Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Solutions

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a leading global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a business framework for cooperation and collaboration. The Parties are focused on the integration of their technology capabilities to develop innovative solutions that enhance the security and resilience of critical infrastructure systems.

Under the MoU, Visium Technologies, Applied Integrated Technologies (AIT) and Forbes Consulting & Associates will engage in joint research, development, and demonstration activities to assess the feasibility and effectiveness of integrating their respective technology capabilities in the domain of critical infrastructure and cybersecurity. The scope of cooperation includes sharing technical knowledge, collaborating on integrated technology solutions, conducting pilot projects, and participating in events to promote the awareness of the integrated technological capabilities.

Visium, a leading provider of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning expertise, will contribute its knowledge and resources to the development of integrated technology solutions. AIT, a well-known company specializing in critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and network infrastructure, will provide its expertise and infrastructure access for testing and evaluation purposes. Forbes Consulting will support the identification of specific challenges and requirements, and actively contribute to the development of integrated technology solutions.

"We are excited about the collaboration between Visium Technologies, AIT, and Forbes Consulting," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "By combining our expertise and resources, we are developing cutting-edge solutions that strengthen the security and resilience of critical infrastructure systems."

Ron Massengill, Vice President of Cyber Strategies at AIT, added, "This collaboration represents a significant step towards addressing the evolving challenges in critical infrastructure protection and cybersecurity. We look forward to leveraging our collective capabilities to deliver impactful solutions."

Melvin Forbes, CEO of Forbes Consulting & Associates stated "This collaboration brings a futuristic proactive and strategic approach to many of the challenges corporations face in their security/ technology sectors. It provides algorithms of adaptability and elasticity of stability and predictability for any technical platform." Mr. Forbes concluded, "Our customers are always the cynosure of what we do, which is a core philosophy of this collaboration."

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

About Forbes Consulting & Associates

Forbes Consulting & Associates, (FCA) provides prominent experts with intellectual capital and core competencies to address a full spectrum of executive and technical issues. Our team utilizes the most advanced strategic approaches combining hardware, software and humanware tools and techniques for our clients and customer's corporate challenges.

For more information, please visit https://www.forbes1consulting.com.

About Applied Integrated Technologies, Inc.

AIT is a leading provider of cyber and engineering solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide. Recognized as a progressive company in cybersecurity, engineering, and intelligence, AIT understands the unique challenges its customers face in the constantly changing world of technology. AIT's unique worldwide partnerships build and expand its superior cybersecurity capabilities to ensure the client's mission will always succeed - even in a cyber contested environment.

From AIT's humble beginnings in 2001, the company's vision is to provide every customer with superior cyber, engineering, and intelligence solutions to ensure complete mission success. AIT's seasoned subject matter experts are innovative solutions professionals in cybersecurity for both traditional IT systems and operational technology (OT) in critical infrastructures. Each member of the AIT team holds firm to the idea that integrity, commitment, service, and excellence are essential to surpassing customer expectations and building relationships that last.

For more information, please visit www.ait-i.com.

