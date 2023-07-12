Vanguard Renewables Announces Massachusetts-Based 88 Acres Joins the Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Vanguard Renewables is proud to announce that 88 Acres, located in Canton, MA, is the latest New England food and beverage manufacturer to join the Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program (FPSH). The program brings New England-based companies together to collaborate on eliminating food waste from landfills by recycling it into renewable energy on regional dairy farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. 88 Acres joins New England Natural Bakers, Fancypants Baking Co., Sloop Brewing Co., and CFE Seafoods in a shared mission to redirect food waste, fight climate change, and help to support dairy farmers across the region.

"Food waste in the United States is one of the leading greenhouse gas emitters, and we are thrilled to work with companies like 88 Acres who understand that their waste has a higher purpose," stated Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Renewables. "88 Acres knows that their unavoidable food waste from the manufacturing process doesn't have to end up at a landfill or incinerator, but it can go on to create renewable energy - and we are excited they are joining our Farm Powered mission."

88 Acres was launched by Nicole Ledoux and her husband Rob Dalton in 2015. After meeting on Match.com, and on their fourth date, Rob had an allergic reaction that sent him to the hospital and pushed Nicole into the kitchen to help ensure that they didn't spend another date in the same fashion. Today, their team of nearly 100 local employees makes delicious food that everyone can enjoy, with or without a food allergy. 88 Acres began as a love story between two people and has grown to encompass a passionate community brought together by the power of great food.

"Our story began in our tiny basement apartment with the desire to create a high-quality product that would be safe for families with loved ones that have allergies to nuts," stated Nicole Ledoux, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, 88 Acres. "Our commitment to the environment and sourcing ingredients in an environmentally friendly way was an important aspect of our business plan, and joining the FPSH is another step in our commitment to sustainability."

88 Acres is a manufacturer of allergen-friendly healthy snacks & pantry staples and is distributed nationwide across partners such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegman's, and Market Basket. The company thoughtfully crafts their bars, butters, and Seed'nola (granola clusters) with whole seeds and simple ingredients - just like you would at home.

The FPSH program, launched in 2022, is a regional chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA). Regional and single-location food and beverage manufacturers throughout New England who are eligible to become members. It is a pre-competitive collaboration to share best practices to improve the impact we have on the environment during food and beverage production. The FPSA was launched in 2020 with Vanguard Renewables, Dairy Farmers of America, Starbucks, and Unilever as founding partners. It has now grown to include more than 15 large food and beverage manufacturers.

Vanguard Renewables is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses in the food and beverage industry, regardless of size, can be a part of the Farm Powered movement to mitigate climate change.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit www.vanguardrenewables.com

About 88 Acres

88 Acres crafts nutritious seed-based foods made with simple ingredients that everybody can enjoy. All 88 Acres foods are free of peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, and sesame. To learn more about 88 Acres, or to buy products online, visit www.88acres.com. For recipe ideas and product updates, visit their blog and follow them on social media @88acres.





