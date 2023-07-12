Available at SLANG's Burlington Ceres Collaborative Dispensary, New Alchemy Naturals Edibles Deliver Quick Onset and Consistent, Reliable, Consumption Experience

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, announced today that it has launched its first line of fast-acting cannabis-infused gummies under its Alchemy Naturals all-natural THC gummy brand. Available in Vermont at SLANG's Ceres Collaborative located in downtown Burlington, and soon in dispensaries across Vermont via wholesale-Alchemy Naturals' new fast-acting gummies harness TiME INFUSION® (Thermodynamic Individual Molecular Encapsulation) technology from Azuca, expediting the onset time to between five and fifteen minutes.

Designed for a stackable, social and session-able cannabis consumption experience, Alchemy Naturals' fast-acting gummies aim to meet Vermonters' demand for a consistent cannabis edible that yields effects swiftly. In collaboration with Azuca, which develops best-in-class, rapid-onset delivery systems and advanced formulations, Alchemy Naturals' new gummies launched with two inviting flavors-Blackberry Lime and Cranberry Orange, in perfectly dosed 5mg packages.

"Azuca has invested a lot of time into research around creating a fast-acting solution for edible products in the cannabis industry," stated Brittany Hallett, VP, Marketing of SLANG. "Our Alchemy edibles brand has been widely recognized for its flavor and all-natural ingredients. The opportunity to add Azuca's technology to our already uniquely formalized gummies makes them even more desirable to our consumer base as it adds the additional layer of providing a consistent cannabis experience. We are confident in Azuca's research and have seen the success that they have achieved in bringing this technology to the high-demand THC edible market."

"We're thrilled to partner with Alchemy Naturals for the launch of its new cannabis-infused gummy," said Kim Sanchez Rael, Azuca Co-founder and CEO. "The collaboration combines our innovative TiME INFUSION® with Alchemys' commitment to high-quality, delicious products that support daily wellness. Together, we're revolutionizing the cannabis industry by delivering fast-acting, great-tasting edibles that provide a controllable and enjoyable experience for consumers."

Alchemy Naturals and Azuca recognize that one of the biggest challenges consumers face with edibles is the unpredictable onset time. In addition, the lag between consumption and effects may compel consumers to keep on eating the edibles-and then they've had too much. Alchemy Naturals aims to solve this problem by providing consumers with predictable, dose-able products they can trust.

While traditional edibles convert Delta-9-THC in the digestive tract to 11-Hydroxy-THC, Alchemy Naturals gummies contain individually encapsulated Delta-9-THC cannabinoids. The technology provides greater cannabinoid bioavailability that works at the molecular level to bypass the liver and enter the bloodstream immediately. For most, this means onset in less than 15 minutes and a Delta-9-THC experience that lasts two to four hours.

Azuca's infusion process also provides consumers with a true Delta-9 THC experience-a euphoric high akin to inhaling cannabis. This proprietary formulation gives an uplifting, lighter and more euphoric sensation than the heavy effect of traditional edibles.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is an industry leader in branded cannabis consumer packaged goods, with a diversified portfolio of five distinct brands and products distributed across the U.S. Operating in 13 legal cannabis markets nationwide, SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities and match evolving consumer tastes. The Company has over a decade of experience operating in the nascent and highly regulated cannabis sector, and its partners enjoy the benefits of that experience, with access to the SLANG playbook for successful operations, sales and marketing. Its strong product pipeline from uniquely positioned and scalable brands like O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly, and partnerships with brands like Greenhouse Seed Company have a proven track record of success with the brands consistently ranking among the top performers in the states where SLANG operates. Learn more at slangww.com.

About Alchemy Naturals Inc.

Alchemy Naturals has built its reputation on quality cannabis products crafted with wellness in mind. The company's unique formulas bring together emerging cannabinoids and adaptogens such as CBN, CBG, maca root, reishi mushroom and more. Alchemy Naturals' unique effects-based offerings are available in exciting CBD and THC formulas like Sleep Pomegranate Berry and De-Stress Peach Hibiscus. Developed in partnership with Ph.D. food scientists, each product has also been co-created leveraging consumer feedback to create offerings that truly deliver on unmet consumer needs. Launched in Oregon in 2016, Alchemy Naturals-formerly known as Lunchbox Alchemy-has plans to expand further through parent company SLANG's 13-state THC distribution network. This includes not only growing Alchemy Naturals' existing presence in Colorado and Oregon, as well as new operations in Vermont and New Jersey. Learn more at alchemynaturals.com.

About Azuca

Azuca serves edibles and beverage manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Azuca's products are chef-created, science-forward and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them "water-friendly," for a predictable and controllable experience every time. AZUCA TiME INFUSION® is available in dozens of SKUs, including Wana Quick Gummies, Columbia Care's Hedy Edibles, and Acreage's The Botanist Fast-Acting Gummies. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and Follow Azuca on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's annual information form dated April 27, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

