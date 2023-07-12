

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced Wednesday a new global agreement with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) that will enable U.S. customers to order Domino's products through the Uber Eats and Postmates apps with delivery by the trained delivery experts of Domino's and its franchisees.



The initial U.S. rollout of the agreement will begin this fall in four pilot markets, with ordering on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps anticipated to be enabled across the country by the end of 2023. Uber Eats will be the exclusive third-party platform for Domino's in the U.S. until at least 2024.



Customers will be able to track their order using Domino's Tracker or through the Uber Eats app. Orders placed on the Uber Eats platform will be delivered by uniformed Domino's drivers.



Uber One and Postmates Unlimited members will receive delivery with no charge on their Domino's orders within the Uber Eats and Postmates platforms.



This unprecedented agreement will also create the opportunity to unify Domino's international markets under a single master agreement that leverages the global scale of both brands.



Domino's and Uber Eats currently have 27 international markets in common. This agreement has the potential for incremental orders from Uber Eats to 70% of Domino's stores around the world, including the U.S.



Domino's Master Franchisees currently partnering with Uber outside of the new global contract will be able to transition to the new global agreement before the end of 2023.



