Summa Staffing Technologies, LLC is Excited to Announce the Beta Launch of Surge, a Direct Hire Fee Schedule Tailored to Start-Ups and Medium-Sized Companies

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Summa Staffing Technologies, LLC (Summa) is excited to announce the beta launch of Surge, a groundbreaking Direct Hire fee schedule specifically tailored to start-ups and small to medium-sized companies. Surge leverages cutting-edge technology and elite recruiting talent to provide our client partners with streamlined hiring processes, efficient access to top talent and affordable solutions.

Summa's Surge program was designed to revolutionize the way companies source top talent across all skill levels. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and accelerated fill times, Surge's fee schedule delivers cost-effective solutions ranging from 9.5% to 13.5%, offering our client partners the expertise of former in-house talent acquisition experts who have successfully built corporate talent programs within Fortune 500 companies at a fraction of the traditional cost. As a result, Summa clients can access top-tier talent at a price point that accelerates organizational development during the critical growth stages.

Brent Wiltz, President of Summa, emphasized their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by businesses in finding and hiring top talent. "It's time to change the model for the people and companies that need it most," says Wiltz. "Our new direct hire fee schedule provides a cost-effective solution over a fixed period of time, enabling you to control costs while competing for the exceptional talent typically attracted only by larger organizations."

Layered into Surge is the Summa "Community Profit Sharing" program. Summa believes in making a positive impact beyond their talent and clients, and through this unique initiative, 5% of every Direct Hire Placement fee is reinvested in the communities where they operate through charitable gifts. Made in the name of the client partners themselves, these gifts strengthen the fabric of the communities they serve.

Summa boasts a proven track record of delivering high-quality staffing solutions across diverse industries and labor categories. Set apart by an unwavering focus on exceptional service and the cultivation of long-term relationships with clients, Summa is dedicated to helping businesses flourish by delivering highly aligned talent to fuel successful growth.

Rafael Diaz, Managing Director of Recruitment at Summa, highlighted the transformative impact of our discounted fees: "By reducing the cost of recruitment, companies can invest more in their talent acquisition efforts, ultimately finding the right candidates to drive their business forward. And it's not just companies that benefit-job seekers also reap the rewards as more open positions become available in the market."

