Natuv Inc. warehouse celebrates opening its doors.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / The new Natuv Inc. warehouse celebrates opening its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Natuv Inc.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony





"We opened the event with a prayer to bless the facility and staff for safety and prosperity," says Louisa Brown, CEO, Natuv Inc.

Natuv Inc. officers and staff members were blessed in a traditional Cedar Ceremony. The Comanche say it helps cleanse the mind and purify the spirit.

Towards the end of the event, Louisa Brown cut the ribbon surrounded by colleagues, partners, friends, and family.

The new Natuv warehouse is located at 3700 South Purdue, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.

Natuv had a lot of conversations with local business partners about future growth in the Oklahoma community.

"We took extra care and coordination to ensure that the hard work, quality, and dedication of our partners was acknowledged and showcased at the ceremony," says Andrew Zambrowski, CMO, Natuv Inc.

About Natuv

Information Technology, Logistics and Defense Engineering

Natuv Inc. specializes in Logistics, IT & Defense. As Logistics specialists, we provide turnkey logistics services for our customers, from warehouse management to the implementation and development of Oracle Cloud SCM, to offer the most robust end-to-end logistics cloud solutions. Natuv's IT services and partnerships give us the ability to solve complex problems with technology innovation and execute large-scale IT implementations. Our Defense arm utilizes our credentials as an FFL-10 and FEL-certified vendor to innovate, store & distribute destructive devices and explosives. We support law enforcement, the federal government and other regulated institutions with arms, ammunition, surveillance technology, protective gear, less lethal defense solutions, and combat drone technology, to name a few.

www.natuv.com

Contact Information

Ricky Brava

ricky@natuv.com

347.755.0235

