Cybersixgill Launches Global Managed Security Service Provider Partner Program

Leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) provider's new global MSSP practice features a dedicated team of experts, support staff, and a suite of products to support MSSP partners and their customers.

Cybersixgill's new ASM and AI solutions combine with its vast data lake of threat intelligence to help MSSPs protect their customers' digital assets and infrastructures.

The company delivers custom threat intelligence services designed to accelerate time-to-intelligence, optimize workflows, and deliver active defense to MSSP partners while helping them increase profit margins.

Cybersixgill offers MSSPs several critical capabilities, including a streamlined view of all clients through a multi-tenant dashboard, the broadest threat intelligence collection available, generative AI, and instant, contextual insights.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its new global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program, featuring a team of dedicated experts and a collection of products to help MSSP partners take their security services to the next level.

Cybersixgill's new MSSP program aims to help managed services partners overcome significant challenges stemming from a growing threat landscape and an increasing security skills shortage through custom threat intelligence services. The company's cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions are designed to accelerate time-to-intelligence, optimize workflows, and deliver overall active defense to its MSSP partners, protecting the brands and critical assets of service providers' clients while helping increase MSSPs' profit margins.

"As the cyber threat landscape rapidly expands, MSSPs face growing pressure from their customers to deliver superior, proactive security to protect them from cyber attacks. While CTI can be a powerful weapon in these efforts, many such solutions offer limited visibility and context into a client's attack surface, forcing MSSPs to be reactive to threats and exposures," said Eric Krauss, Vice President of Worldwide Channels for Cybersixgill. "Roughly one-third of our customers are MSSPs. As such, we have a deep understanding of their business needs and offer customized dashboards and other features to help them reduce risk, improve security operations efficiencies, and strengthen the competitive advantage for their clients through our one-of-a-kind services and solutions."

A recent 2023 Gartner® report, "Emerging Tech: Grow Your Security Service Revenue with Cybersecurity Validations," notes, "Security service providers can grow sales and improve retention and upsell rates by providing cybersecurity validations to test the efficacy of their services and guide proactive security improvements. Here, we offer critical insights to help product leaders take advantage of this emerging trend. Gartner has learned from inquiry sessions with security service providers that they want to help their clients succeed in achieving cyber resilience - proactively preventing, efficiently detecting, and effectively recovering from cyberattacks. However, they lack clarity on the client's security posture and seldom see clients taking responsibility to improve their position."1

A Suite of CTI Solutions Built to Deliver Business Value to MSSPs

Cybersixgill's MSSP partner program is available to managed service providers throughout North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Latin America. The company offers a range of services and solutions, customizable for MSSPs and their customers, including:

Multi-tenant portal - Advanced multi-tenant SaaS investigative portal with Google-like search, filtering capabilities, and complete data separation between customers in a single deployment, with role-based execution and visibility, giving MSSPs a streamlined view of all individual clients and the ability to prioritize customers' threats at scale.

- Advanced multi-tenant SaaS investigative portal with Google-like search, filtering capabilities, and complete data separation between customers in a single deployment, with role-based execution and visibility, giving MSSPs a streamlined view of all individual clients and the ability to prioritize customers' threats at scale. Accurate, prioritized, and contextual alerts - Customizable automated alerts substantially reduce false positives, response time, and number of attacks, minimizing alert fatigue, accelerating time-to-intel, and optimizing workflows.

- Customizable automated alerts substantially reduce false positives, response time, and number of attacks, minimizing alert fatigue, accelerating time-to-intel, and optimizing workflows. Easy case management - Segment investigations, facilitate cross-team collaboration, and prioritize resource allocation, task prioritization, and security controls across multiple clients.

- Segment investigations, facilitate cross-team collaboration, and prioritize resource allocation, task prioritization, and security controls across multiple clients. Cybersixgill IQ generative AI - Delivering finished intelligence in a matter of seconds. Using AI to automatically, dynamically, and on the fly generate refined and finished intelligence customized to each client's unique industry, geography, user persona, and use cases.

Delivering finished intelligence in a matter of seconds. Using AI to automatically, dynamically, and on the fly generate refined and finished intelligence customized to each client's unique industry, geography, user persona, and use cases. Access to Cybersixgill's Elite Services - Such as takedowns, dark web purchases, and HUMINT investigations for an end-to-end threat exposure management process, from detection to remediation.

Cybersixgill delivers a number of MSSP-specific features and capabilities with complete data separation between customers in a single deployment. Additionally, the partner program offers a range of benefits to MSSPs, such as:

Individualized access to Cybersixgill's team of experts who work hand-in-hand with partners to ensure their clients gain measurable business value.

An ability to identify and prioritize urgent threats facing each customer's unique attack surface while scaling security operations to address leaked credentials and stealer logs, ransomware groups, malware intelligence, and more.

facing each customer's unique attack surface while scaling security operations to address leaked credentials and stealer logs, ransomware groups, malware intelligence, and more. Reduced operating costs stemming from the need for fewer analysts to handle complex tasks.

More information about Cybersixgill's new MSSP partner program is available here .

1 Gartner, Emerging Tech: Grow Your Security Service Revenue With Cybersecurity Validations, By Travis Lee, Published 10 April 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com / and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo .

