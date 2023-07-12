Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Strategic Leadership Appointments Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

CEO Dan Goman expands Ateliere's world-class leadership team with appointments of Chief Revenue Officer Kira Baca and Chief Marketing Officer Eric Carson

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , an innovative cloud-native content supply chain and distribution platform, has brought on Kira Baca as its new Chief Revenue Officer while Eric Carson transitions to Chief Marketing Officer. Baca, one of the industry's most prominent content rights management experts, will leverage her wealth of experience from both the customer and vendor perspectives in her new role. She has held senior leadership roles at Deluxe, Sony and most recently, Rightsline, and will use her expertise to continue increasing Ateliere's global footprint. Carson will lean on his extensive industry experience and technical acumen to drive Ateliere's new Go-to-Market programs and execute on the company's concept to consumer streaming service vision that enables the world's most complex and largest streaming workflows to run on Ateliere platforms.

"These strategic appointments complete our powerful leadership team and reinforce Ateliere's expansion plans with well-respected, experienced professionals that can move the streaming industry forward with our game-changing content solutions," says Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. "The breadth and depth of industry knowledge possessed by the Ateliere leadership team and advisory board is second to none. Each member brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the customers' current and future needs - and how Ateliere can get them there."

Baca will utilize her experience building the Rightsline business from the ground up to continue Ateliere's incredible momentum and revenue growth throughout 2023 and beyond.

"Supply chain operations is the next big transformation on deck for the media and entertainment industry. Media companies are focused on migrating away from their legacy on-premise systems to cloud-native SaaS solutions. It's one of the most important strategies they can implement in terms of revenue generation, operational efficiency and cost cutting," says Ateliere Chief Revenue Officer Kira Baca. "Ateliere is perfectly positioned to address all these things by minimizing time to market, maximizing revenue and providing cost savings within the organization - there's nothing else like it. Having been in media and entertainment for over 20 years, I am thrilled with the opportunity to drive this transformation forward alongside a passionate and empowered team that's dedicated to world-class innovation."

Carson will leverage his insights on customer needs and deep relationships with key technology partners and industry organizations to evolve the Ateliere brand while providing continuity and support for Baca and her team.

"The innovation Ateliere has introduced to the market has helped drive smarter media supply chain workflows and offer greater operational efficiency, giving customers the competitive edge in a crowded marketplace. The brands that have made Ateliere the foundation for their supply chain are a testament to the value this operational efficiency brings," states Carson.

Ateliere's monumental 2023 includes deals with iconic customer brands Lionsgate and Vubiquity . The company took home the NAB 2023 Product of the Year Award for its content packaging and distribution solution, Ateliere Connect . And most recently, Ateliere was named in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment Cloud Production, Distribution, and Technologies (doc US50789023, June 2023) report for native cloud products and services in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

"Ateliere directly addresses media supply chain challenges that companies of all sizes experience by presenting a smart, cost effective way to leverage the cloud for management and delivery of video content," says IDC Analyst and Research Director for Worldwide Media and Entertainment Digital Strategies Alex Holtz.

For more information, please visit https://ateliere.com/about/ .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

Press Contacts

Jenn Kochanski

Grithaus Agency

(e) jenn @grithaus.agency

(p) +203-300-4006

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767180/Ateliere-Strategic-Leadership-Appointments-Take-Company-Through-Next-Phase-of-Growth