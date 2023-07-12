The "Global Flavoured Milk Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flavoured Milk Market is projected to reach USD more than 75 Billion by 2028 with a significant CAGR of 6.86 from USD 51 Billion in 2022.

The growing awareness of the significance of eating a balanced diet has pushed many to switch to organic flavoured milk with low-calorie sweeteners. Furthermore, expanding urbanisation and rising disposable incomes among consumers worldwide are favourably driving market growth.

Furthermore, with developments in packaging technology, prominent dairy businesses are incorporating silver-based micro particles with antibacterial and self-sterilising qualities into the containers to extend the shelf life and preserve the flavour of flavoured milk. Several producers are also adding vitamins and minerals to their products. In the worldwide flavoured milk market, new flavour and packaging developments have been noted, with companies introducing locally preferred varieties.

Furthermore, youngsters like a fruit flavour, which has pushed producers to design new product improvements. Furthermore, market participants are introducing flavouring milk types with better functional features to fulfil the needs of the population.

Flavoured milk is ready-to-drink milk that has been flavoured with flavours such as chocolate, banana, vanilla, and many more. Because of the pasteurisation procedure, this milk has a longer shelf life and nutritional benefits. Individuals' busy lifestyles have increased demand for accessible and healthful beverages, particularly among parents looking for nutritional RTD-flavoured milk for their children.

Chocolate-flavoured milk's appeal among youngsters has made it a popular choice among parents for meeting their children's milk requirements. Companies are constantly attempting to produce new flavours and formulas to meet changing consumer preferences. Natural ingredients, diverse flavours, and unusual combinations could all be used.

Flavoured milk manufacturers are introducing functional additives such as probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and plant-based alternatives to appeal to health-conscious consumers. These items promise to provide additional health benefits in addition to basic nourishment. Furthermore, automation technologies are being used to increase manufacturing efficiency, reduce human errors, and maintain consistency in quality.

Throughout the manufacturing process, robotics, sensors, and complex monitoring systems are used. Alongside mainstream flavoured milk products, there is a rising trend in premium and artisanal flavoured milk options. These products often emphasize high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations, and a more indulgent taste experience.

As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and seek eco-friendly options, the demand for paper-based packaging has been on the rise. Paper is renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable, making it an attractive choice for brands aiming to reduce their environmental impact.

Governments and regulatory bodies in various regions have been implementing stricter regulations and policies regarding single-use plastics. This has prompted companies to explore alternative packaging options, including paper-based materials. Paper-based packaging offers a unique and visually appealing aesthetic that can enhance product branding and shelf appeal. The natural texture and printability of paper allow for creative and eye-catching designs, helping flavoured milk products stand out on store shelves and attract consumer attention.

The availability and cost-effectiveness of paper-based packaging solutions have improved over time. Manufacturers are finding ways to optimize production processes, reduce costs, and scale up production, making paper-based packaging more competitive with other materials in the market.

Recent developments:

September 2022: Godrej Jersey expanded its product portfolio and launched new flavoured milk Nutty Badam in the market.

February 2022: a2 Milk Co., a premium milk company, and The Hershey Co., America's milk chocolate brand, launched their new co-branded chocolate flavoured milk. This natural chocolate milk contains nutrition combined with taste.

August 2021: Parle Agro, the beverage company in India, diversified its product range into a dairy category by launching a range of flavoured milk, namely, Smoodh.

