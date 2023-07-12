LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended May 31, 2023.

"AngioDynamics' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 saw continued growth driven by our team's commitment to innovation," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "Additionally, we recently took another significant step in our transformation by announcing the divestiture of our Dialysis and BioSentry Biopsy businesses, which strengthens our balance sheet and enables an even clearer focus on our high-growth Med Tech platforms. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek opportunities to further focus the portfolio in order to drive growth and margin expansion."

Mr. Clemmer continued, "We are now two years into the three-year plan that we provided in July of 2021, and we are at or above our overall revenue growth targets, with our Med Tech segment continuing to comprise an increasing portion of our overall business. This bodes well for our future, and I'm excited about the differentiated products and clinical data that we will be bringing to market in fiscal year 2024 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $91.1 million, an increase of 4.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's net sales in the quarter.

Med Tech net sales were $26.5 million, a 17.2% increase from $22.6 million in the prior- year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $11.8 million, which increased 22.0%, NanoKnife disposable sales of $4.6 million, representing an increase of 28.0% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and AlphaVac sales of $1.8 million, an increase of 86.9% over the prior year.

Med Device net sales were $64.6 million, an increase of 0.3% compared to $64.4 million in the prior-year period.

U.S. net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $74.4 million, an increase of 1.0% from $73.7 million a year ago. International net sales were $16.6 million, an increase of 25.1%, compared to $13.3 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 50.9%, a decrease of 250 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, but up sequentially from 50.2% in the third quarter. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 64.7%, a decrease of 400 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 45.2%, a decrease of 280 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials.

The Company recorded a net loss of $21.5 million, or a loss per share of $0.54, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This includes a goodwill impairment of $14.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in connection with the transaction announced on June 8, 2023. This goodwill impairment is described in more detail below. This compares to a net loss of $6.3 million, or a loss per share of $0.16, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to adjusted net income of $0.3 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $7.9 million, compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company generated $16.0 million in operating cash, had capital expenditures of $1.1 million and $0.5 million in Auryon placement and evaluation units.

At May 31, 2023, the Company had $44.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $30.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at February 28, 2023. The Company had $25.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and $25.0 million outstanding under the delayed draw term loan at May 31, 2023, equal to the total amounts outstanding on February 28, 2023. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company used part of the proceeds from the divestiture of its Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy businesses to extinguish its debt.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

For the twelve months ended May 31, 2023:

Net sales were $338.8 million, an increase of 7.1%, compared to $316.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Med Tech net sales were $96.7 million, a 22.8% increase from the prior year period. Med Device net sales were $242.1 million, an increase of 1.9% from the prior year period.

Gross margin declined by 100 basis points to 51.4% from 52.4% a year ago as positive impacts from productivity and the growth of the Med Tech business were more than offset by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials.

The Company's net loss from continuing operations was $52.4 million, or a loss per share of $1.33, compared to a net loss of $26.5 million, or a loss per share of $0.68, a year ago. This includes a goodwill impairment of $14.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in connection with the transaction announced on June 8, 2023. This goodwill impairment is described in more detail below.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss was $2.4 million, with adjusted loss per share of $0.06, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.2 million, or adjusted earnings per share of $0.00, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $22.6 million, compared to $20.9 million for the same period a year ago.

Goodwill Impairment in Connection with Divestiture

The Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy businesses that were divested subsequent to the Company's fiscal year end, on June 8, 2023, were accounted for as "Held for Sale" as of May 31, 2023. As a result, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment during the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, 2023. The gain on the sale of these assets will be recorded in the Company's first fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2023.

Pro Forma 2023 Performance

In addition to actual results, the tables accompanying this press release reflect pro forma results, which exclude the full-year impact of the Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy businesses that were divested on June 8, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company expects its fiscal year 2024 net sales to be in the range of $328 to $333 million, gross margin to be approximately 50% to 52% and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.34. For comparison, pro forma revenue, gross margin, and adjusted loss per share for FY23 when excluding the assets divested to Merit Medical were $306.3 million, 50.5%, and $0.43, respectively.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1- 201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13739492.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13739492.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported pro forma results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects", "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2022. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net sales $ 91,074 $ 86,998 $ 338,752 $ 316,219 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 44,715 40,543 164,506 150,487 Gross profit 46,359 46,455 174,246 165,732 % of net sales 50.9 % 53.4 % 51.4 % 52.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 7,860 7,866 29,883 30,739 Sales and marketing 26,293 26,833 104,249 95,301 General and administrative 10,228 11,103 40,003 38,451 Amortization of intangibles 4,406 4,853 18,790 19,458 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 207 2,320 1,212 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 3,624 1,990 15,633 9,042 Total operating expenses 67,196 52,852 225,427 194,203 Operating loss (20,837 ) (6,397 ) (51,181 ) (28,471 ) Interest expense, net (901 ) (185 ) (2,702 ) (688 ) Other expense, net (127 ) (139 ) (554 ) (790 ) Total other expense, net (1,028 ) (324 ) (3,256 ) (1,478 ) Loss before income tax benefit (21,865 ) (6,721 ) (54,437 ) (29,949 ) Income tax benefit (398 ) (455 ) (1,995 ) (3,402 ) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (52,442 ) $ (26,547 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.68 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,608 39,160 39,480 39,009 Diluted 39,608 39,160 39,480 39,009

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss Before Goodwill Impairment: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (52,442 ) $ (26,547 ) Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 - Net loss adjusted for goodwill impairment* $ (6,918 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (37,893 ) $ (26,547 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share Before Goodwill Impairment: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.68 ) Goodwill impairment 0.37 - 0.37 - Adjusted diluted loss per share adjusted for goodwill impairment* $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.68 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount 39,608 39,160 39,480 39,009

*This does not include the Company's customary adjustments included on the next page.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (52,442 ) $ (26,547 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,406 4,853 18,790 19,458 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 207 2,320 1,212 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,624 1,990 15,633 9,042 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (617 ) (531 ) (1,272 ) (3,347 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 731 $ 253 $ (2,422 ) $ (182 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.68 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.11 0.12 0.48 0.50 Goodwill impairment 0.37 - 0.37 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.03 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.09 0.05 0.39 0.24 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,916 40,250 39,480 39,009

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (52,442 ) $ (26,547 ) Income tax benefit (398 ) (455 ) (1,995 ) (3,402 ) Interest expense, net 901 185 2,702 688 Depreciation and amortization 7,506 7,628 30,681 29,194 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 207 2,320 1,212 Stock based compensation 2,981 2,903 11,158 10,692 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,624 1,990 15,633 9,042 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,932 $ 6,192 $ 22,606 $ 20,879 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.57 $ 0.54

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 26,494 $ 22,611 17.2 % $ 96,687 $ 78,717 22.8 % Med Device 64,580 64,387 0.3 % 242,065 237,502 1.9 % $ 91,074 $ 86,998 4.7 % 0.2 % 4.9 % $ 338,752 $ 316,219 7.1 % 0.4 % 7.5 % Net Sales by Geography United States $ 74,439 $ 73,704 1.0 % $ 282,713 $ 265,963 6.3 % International 16,635 13,294 25.1 % 1.1 % 26.2 % 56,039 50,256 11.5 % 2.5 % 14.0 % $ 91,074 $ 86,998 4.7 % 0.2 % 4.9 % $ 338,752 $ 316,219 7.1 % 0.4 % 7.5 %

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 % Change May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 17,150 $ 15,524 10.5 % $ 61,966 $ 52,584 17.8 % Gross profit % of sales 64.7 % 68.7 % 64.1 % 66.8 % Med Device $ 29,209 $ 30,931 (5.6 )% $ 112,280 $ 113,148 (0.8 )% Gross profit % of sales 45.2 % 48.0 % 46.4 % 47.6 % Total $ 46,359 $ 46,455 (0.2 )% $ 174,246 $ 165,732 5.1 % Gross profit % of sales 50.9 % 53.4 % 51.4 % 52.4 %

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,620 $ 28,825 Accounts receivable, net 52,826 52,304 Inventories 55,325 51,392 Prepaid expenses and other 4,617 10,824 Current assets held for sale 6,154 - Total current assets 163,542 143,345 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,384 45,005 Other assets 10,676 10,963 Intangible assets, net 111,144 152,380 Goodwill 159,238 201,058 Non-current assets held for sale 43,653 - Total assets $ 532,637 $ 552,751 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,445 $ 28,047 Accrued liabilities 26,617 34,842 Current portion of contingent consideration 14,761 8,783 Other current liabilities 2,002 2,652 Total current liabilities 83,825 74,324 Long-term debt, net of current portion 49,818 25,000 Deferred income taxes 12,813 16,037 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 4,535 8,165 Other long-term liabilities 3,350 4,736 Total liabilities 154,341 128,262 Stockholders' equity 378,296 424,489 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 532,637 $ 552,751

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (6,266 ) $ (52,442 ) $ (26,547 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,557 7,667 30,873 29,349 Non-cash lease expense 601 617 2,484 2,439 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 - Stock based compensation 2,981 2,903 11,158 10,692 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 207 2,320 1,212 Deferred income tax provision (558 ) (587 ) (2,310 ) (3,708 ) Change in accounts receivable allowances 135 184 695 118 Asset impairments and disposals 147 146 291 391 Other (197 ) (66 ) (514 ) (93 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,058 ) (10,710 ) (1,299 ) (17,151 ) Inventories 4,056 (3,384 ) (8,198 ) (2,796 ) Prepaid expenses and other 724 2,135 332 (5,012 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 9,248 15,714 2,139 3,912 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,954 8,560 78 (7,194 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,056 ) (1,039 ) (3,812 ) (4,297 ) Additions to placement and evaluation units (472 ) (2,734 ) (5,394 ) (11,410 ) Acquisition of intangibles - - (540 ) - Cash paid in acquisition - - - (3,600 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,528 ) (3,773 ) (9,746 ) (19,307 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - - 70,000 - Repayment of long-term debt - - (45,000 ) - Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt - - - 5,000 Deferred financing costs on long-term debt - - (751 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan - 329 1,171 2,683 Net cash provided by financing activities - 329 25,420 7,683 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 83 (181 ) 43 (518 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,509 4,935 15,795 (19,336 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,111 23,890 28,825 48,161 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,620 $ 28,825 $ 44,620 $ 28,825

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended August 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 81,537 $ (7,746 ) (2) $ 73,791 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 39,232 (3,108 ) (2) 36,124 Gross profit 42,305 (4,638 ) 37,667 % of net sales 51.9 % 51.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 8,333 (62 ) (2) 8,271 Sales and marketing 26,543 (19 ) (2) 26,524 General and administrative 10,101 (1 ) (2) 10,100 Amortization of intangibles 4,837 (483 ) (2) 4,354 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 211 - 211 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 5,581 (17 ) (2) 5,564 Total operating expenses 55,606 (582 ) 55,024 Operating loss (13,301 ) (4,056 ) (17,357 ) Interest expense, net (381 ) - (381 ) Other expense, net (175 ) - (175 ) Total other expense, net (556 ) - (556 ) Loss before income tax benefit (13,857 ) (4,056 ) (17,913 ) Income tax benefit (853 ) - (3) (853 ) Net loss $ (13,004 ) $ (4,056 ) $ (17,060 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,302 39,302 Diluted 39,302 39,302

(1) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Biopsy Businesses ("the Business") for the three months ended August 31, 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business. (3) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended August 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (13,004 ) $ (4,056 ) (5) $ (17,060 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,837 (483 ) (5) 4,354 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 211 - 211 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 5,581 (17 ) (5) 5,564 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (111 ) 1,048 937 Adjusted net loss $ (2,486 ) $ (3,508 ) $ (5,994 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.11 ) (5) $ (0.44 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.12 (0.01 ) (5) 0.11 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 - 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.14 - 0.14 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) - 0.03 0.03 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,302 39,302

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended August 31, 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss. (4) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended August 31, 2022. (5) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) Three Months Ended August 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: As Reported (2) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (13,004 ) $ (4,056 ) (3) $ (17,060 ) Income tax benefit (853 ) - (853 ) Interest expense, net 381 - 381 Depreciation and amortization 7,621 (490 ) (3) 7,131 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 211 - 211 Stock based compensation 3,024 - 3,024 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 5,581 (17 ) (3) 5,564 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,961 $ (4,563 ) $ (1,602 ) Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 )

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended August 31, 2022. (3) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 85,429 $ (8,442 ) (2) $ 76,987 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 40,351 (3,184 ) (2) 37,167 Gross profit 45,078 (5,258 ) 39,820 % of net sales 52.8 % 51.7 % Operating expenses Research and development 6,838 (66 ) (2) 6,772 Sales and marketing 26,007 (15 ) (2) 25,992 General and administrative 10,835 2 (2) 10,837 Amortization of intangibles 4,808 (483 ) (2) 4,325 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,646 - 1,646 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 3,059 - 3,059 Total operating expenses 53,193 (562 ) 52,631 Operating loss (8,115 ) (4,696 ) (12,811 ) Interest expense, net (684 ) - (684 ) Other expense, net (252 ) - (252 ) Total other expense, net (936 ) - (936 ) Loss before income tax benefit (9,051 ) (4,696 ) (13,747 ) Income tax benefit (565 ) - (3) (565 ) Net loss $ (8,486 ) $ (4,696 ) $ (13,182 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,490 39,490 Diluted 39,490 39,490

(1) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended November 30, 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business. (3) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss): As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (8,486 ) $ (4,696 ) (5) $ (13,182 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,808 (483 ) (5) 4,325 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,646 - 1,646 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,059 - 3,059 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (671 ) 1,191 520 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 356 $ (3,988 ) $ (3,632 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.12 ) (5) $ (0.33 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.12 (0.01 ) (5) 0.11 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.04 - 0.04 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.08 - 0.08 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.02 ) 0.03 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 40,059 39,490

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss. (4) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended November 30, 2022. (5) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: As Reported (2) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (8,486 ) $ (4,696 ) (3) $ (13,182 ) Income tax benefit (565 ) - (565 ) Interest expense, net 684 - 684 Depreciation and amortization 7,767 (491 ) (3) 7,276 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,646 - 1,646 Stock based compensation 3,350 - 3,350 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,059 - 3,059 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,455 $ (5,187 ) $ 2,268 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.19 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.06

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended November 30, 2022. (3) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 80,712 $ (7,502 ) (2) $ 73,210 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 40,208 (3,027 ) (2) 37,181 Gross profit 40,504 (4,475 ) 36,029 % of net sales 50.2 % 49.2 % Operating expenses Research and development 6,852 (39 ) (2) 6,813 Sales and marketing 25,406 (11 ) (2) 25,395 General and administrative 8,839 6 (2) 8,845 Amortization of intangibles 4,739 (484 ) (2) 4,255 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 227 - 227 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 3,369 - 3,369 Total operating expenses 49,432 (528 ) 48,904 Operating loss (8,928 ) (3,947 ) (12,875 ) Interest expense, net (736 ) - (736 ) Other income (expense), net - - - Total other expense, net (736 ) - (736 ) Loss before income tax benefit (9,664 ) (3,947 ) (13,611 ) Income tax benefit (179 ) - (3) (179 ) Net loss $ (9,485 ) $ (3,947 ) $ (13,432 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,509 39,509 Diluted 39,509 39,509

(1) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended February 28, 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business. (3) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (9,485 ) $ (3,947 ) (5) $ (13,432 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,739 (484 ) (5) 4,255 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 227 - 227 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,369 - 3,369 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 127 1,019 1,146 Adjusted net loss $ (1,023 ) $ (3,412 ) $ (4,435 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.10 ) (5) $ (0.34 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.12 (0.01 ) (5) 0.11 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 - 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.08 - 0.08 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) - 0.03 0.03 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,509 39,509

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended February 28, 2023. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss. (4) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended February 28, 2023. (5) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: As Reported (2) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (9,485 ) $ (3,947 ) (3) $ (13,432 ) Income tax benefit (179 ) - (179 ) Interest expense, net 736 - 736 Depreciation and amortization 7,787 (491 ) (3) 7,296 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 227 - 227 Stock based compensation 1,803 - 1,803 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,369 - 3,369 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,258 $ (4,438 ) $ (180 ) Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) $ -

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended February 28, 2023. (3) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 91,074 $ (8,755 ) (2) $ 82,319 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 44,715 (3,595 ) (2) 41,120 Gross profit 46,359 (5,160 ) 41,199 % of net sales 50.9 % 50.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 7,860 (159 ) (2) 7,701 Sales and marketing 26,293 (21 ) (2) 26,272 General and administrative 10,228 - (2) 10,228 Amortization of intangibles 4,406 (483 ) (2) 3,923 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 - 236 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 3,624 (368 ) (2) 3,256 Total operating expenses 67,196 (1,031 ) 66,165 Operating loss (20,837 ) (4,129 ) (24,966 ) Interest expense, net (901 ) - (901 ) Other expense, net (127 ) - (127 ) Total other expense, net (1,028 ) - (1,028 ) Loss before income tax benefit (21,865 ) (4,129 ) (25,994 ) Income tax benefit (398 ) - (3) (398 ) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (4,129 ) $ (25,596 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,608 39,608 Diluted 39,608 39,608

(1) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended May 31, 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business. (3) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss): As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (4,129 ) (5) $ (25,596 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,406 (483 ) (5) 3,923 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 - 236 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,624 (368 ) (5) 3,256 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (617 ) 1,146 529 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 731 $ (3,834 ) $ (3,103 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.11 ) (5) $ (0.65 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.11 (0.01 ) (5) 0.10 Goodwill impairment 0.37 - 0.37 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 - 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.09 (0.01 ) (5) 0.08 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.02 ) 0.03 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,916 39,608

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended May 31, 2023. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss. (4) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended May 31, 2023. (5) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: As Reported (2) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (21,467 ) $ (4,129 ) (3) $ (25,596 ) Income tax benefit (398 ) - (398 ) Interest expense, net 901 - 901 Depreciation and amortization 7,506 (490 ) (3) 7,016 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 236 - 236 Stock based compensation 2,981 - 2,981 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,624 (368 ) (3) 3,256 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,932 $ (4,987 ) $ 2,945 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.20 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.07

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the three months ended May 31, 2023. (3) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS As of May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 338,752 $ (32,445 ) (2) $ 306,307 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 164,506 (12,914 ) (2) 151,592 Gross profit 174,246 (19,531 ) 154,715 % of net sales 51.4 % 50.5 % Operating expenses Research and development 29,883 (326 ) (2) 29,557 Sales and marketing 104,249 (66 ) (2) 104,183 General and administrative 40,003 7 (2) 40,010 Amortization of intangibles 18,790 (1,933 ) (2) 16,857 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,320 - 2,320 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 15,633 (386 ) (2) 15,247 Total operating expenses 225,427 (2,704 ) 222,723 Operating loss (51,181 ) (16,827 ) (68,008 ) Interest expense, net (2,702 ) - (2,702 ) Other expense, net (554 ) - (554 ) Total other expense, net (3,256 ) - (3,256 ) Loss before income tax benefit (54,437 ) (16,827 ) (3) (71,264 ) Income tax benefit (1,995 ) - (1,995 ) Net loss $ (52,442 ) $ (16,827 ) $ (69,269 ) Loss per share Basic $ (1.33 ) $ (1.75 ) Diluted $ (1.33 ) $ (1.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,480 39,480 Diluted 39,480 39,480

(1) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the year ended May 31, 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business. (3) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION As of May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (52,442 ) $ (16,827 ) (5) $ (69,269 ) Amortization of intangibles 18,790 (1,933 ) (5) 16,857 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,320 - 2,320 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 15,633 (386 ) (5) 15,247 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (1,272 ) 4,404 3,132 Adjusted net loss $ (2,422 ) $ (14,742 ) $ (17,164 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: As Reported (4) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (1.33 ) $ (0.42 ) (5) $ (1.75 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.48 (0.05 ) (5) 0.43 Goodwill impairment 0.37 - 0.37 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.06 - 0.06 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.39 (0.01 ) (5) 0.38 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.03 ) 0.11 0.08 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.43 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,480 39,480

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended May 31, 2023. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss. (4) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the year ended May 31, 2023. (5) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRO FORMA GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) As of May 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: As Reported (2) Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes As Adjusted (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (52,442 ) $ (16,827 ) (3) $ (69,269 ) Income tax benefit (1,995 ) - (1,995 ) Interest expense, net 2,702 - 2,702 Depreciation and amortization 30,681 (1,962 ) (3) 28,719 Goodwill impairment 14,549 - 14,549 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,320 - 2,320 Stock based compensation 11,158 - 11,158 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 15,633 (386 ) (3) 15,247 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,606 $ (19,175 ) $ 3,431 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.57 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.09

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the year ended May 31, 2023. (3) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.

Contacts

Investor:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President & CFO

(518) 795-1408