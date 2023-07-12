MZ North America: MZ Group Appoints Roy Smith as Managing Director of Outreach

20+ Year Financial Markets Professional to Lead MZ Investor Outreach Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced the appointment of Roy Smith as Managing Director of Outreach to lead comprehensive strategic investor outreach and financial communications programs for clients across all key markets.

MZ offers unrivaled access for introductions, roadshows and conferences for clients, facilitating thousands of meetings every year that build trust between management and investors, and are the optimal way to establish relationships. MZ's proprietary database of contacts includes investors in financial hubs in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Roy Smith has had an extensive career in the financial services industry with a focus on publicly traded small and mid-capitalized companies. His career includes portfolio equity management, capital markets, institutional equity sales and trading, and investment banking with experience underwriting both equity and debt. Prior to joining MZ, Roy was a Principal at Class VI Capital-New River Fund. New River is a Long/Short US equity strategy investing in small and mid-capitalized companies. Prior to Class VI, he was a Portfolio Manager with Bardin Hill Investment Partners (formerly Halcyon Asset Management), Friess Associates - The Brandywine Funds, and Pequot Capital. Roy's investment history is characterized as a broadly diversified approach by the number of portfolio positions and sectors. He has met with hundreds of management teams, analyzing their strategies over the years. With an emphasis on management execution, Roy has developed many relationships with public company management teams and has a unique perspective as to how institutional investors evaluate public companies and interpret their external communications. Roy is a graduate of Syracuse University with degrees in Finance and Marketing. Roy is involved with several philanthropic organizations, is active in numerous outdoor sports, and has three children with his wife, Leigh.

"Our investor outreach program and global multi-channel communication strategy for our clients target institutional investors, equity brokers, advisors, family offices, high net worth investors, analysts, portfolio/fund managers and market makers around the world," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Roy brings a wealth of outreach experience to MZ and has extensive relationships with key investment decision-makers worldwide, which makes him an ideal fit to manage our program. With over two decades of experience, Roy will assist clients in securing meetings with targeted brokers/advisors, buy and sell side analysts, and accredited investors. His quality relationships and broad spectrum of expertise will enable our clients to stand out in a crowded and competitive financial market.

"In addition to facilitating introductions, Roy will prepare clients for their outreach efforts with training and preparation that includes capital market insight for every meeting. Working with Roy and the full outreach group, clients utilizing our investor relations consulting and outreach services are attaining enhanced analyst and media coverage and a more diversified shareholder base, which help drive higher valuations, market caps and liquidity," concluded Falesnik.

Smith, added: "After almost 20 years in portfolio management, my decision to join MZ's comprehensive platform was driven by their approach to re-invest in the clients they serve and help drive real shareholder returns, rather than a commoditized approach that is common in the investor relations industry today. Throughout my career I have worked and invested with many companies in need of the comprehensive suite of solutions that MZ brings to the table. I'm delighted to join the team and leverage my vast network of relationships to create value for our clients and bring their IR strategy to the next level."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

