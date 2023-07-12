Anzeige
12.07.2023 | 14:58
MarketAcross and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership To Support Chainlink BUILD Members

Chainwire 
MarketAcross and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership To Support Chainlink BUILD Members 
12-Jul-2023 / 13:25 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tel Aviv, Israel, July 12th, 2023, Chainwire 
MarketAcross, the world's leading PR and content marketing solution for blockchain startups, today announced that it 
has entered into a channel partnership with Chainlink Labs, a developer of Chainlink, the industry-leading Web3 
services platform. This channel partnership will help support startups in the Chainlink BUILD program and give them 
access to services in PR, content marketing, brand reputation, social promotions, influencer outreach (KoL), SEO, 
community growth, and more. 
MarketAcross is a premium PR and content marketing solution for startups and cryptocurrencies. It has worked with 
established blockchain solutions since 2014. From content creation to placement and amplification, it is a one-stop 
shop for content marketing. 
Given that traditional marketing strategies don't always translate to web3, the channel partnership with MarketAcross 
will enable startups in the BUILD program to access the PR and content marketing expertise of the same team that has 
helped scale many of the world's largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Binance, Polkadot, Solana, 
Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro. 
The Chainlink BUILD program is designed to foster promising early-stage startups in Chainlink's ecosystem. Through this 
partnership, more startups in BUILD will be able to access a vast array of premium content marketing services, enabling 
them to focus on developing their core business logic and unlocking new and exciting use cases for Web3. 
"We're excited to partner with Chainlink Labs to help support Chainlink BUILD members with high-quality content 
marketing services. By supporting early-stage Web3 projects in getting their name out, we're able to help advance the 
growth and adoption of cutting-edge Web3 applications."-Elad Mor, CEO at MarketAcross. 
"We're thrilled to have MarketAcross support our Chainlink BUILD program as a channel partner. Their expertise in PR 
and content marketing for blockchain startups will be instrumental in supporting early and growth-stage projects and 
expanding their reach."-Kate Lane, Partnerships at Chainlink Labs 
About Chainlink Labs 
Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart 
contracts by connecting them to a wide range of off-chain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web 
APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. We are dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the 
standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain. 
About Chainlink 
Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform. It has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume 
across DeFi, on-chain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, 
Chainlink empowers developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and 
off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all 
blockchains. 
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss 
an integration, reach out to an expert. 
About MarketAcross 
MarketAcross is one of the world's leading blockchain PR and content marketing firms, providing a complete end-to-end 
content marketing solution for blockchain companies around the world. MarketAcross has helped many of the industry's 
biggest exchanges and blockchain projects build their brand, among them Polkadot, Binace, Solana, Polygon, Crypto.com, 
eToro and more. 
Contact 
Itai Elizur 
MarketAcross 
itai@marketacross.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1678679 12-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678679&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)

