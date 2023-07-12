Solo Printing Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Client Trust

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Solo Printing, a leading print solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, reinforcing its dedication to data security and client confidentiality. This significant milestone showcases Solo Printing's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and elevating the level of trust with its valued clients.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit, conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, is designed for organizations that have demonstrated their ability to implement stringent controls and safeguards over their information systems. By adhering to the SOC 2 framework, Solo Printing has undergone a rigorous evaluation of its internal processes, policies, and systems to ensure the protection of sensitive client data.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which validates our ongoing commitment to data security and privacy," said Robert Hernandez, VP of Sales at Solo Printing. "This accomplishment underscores our dedication to our clients and their trust in us. It demonstrates our ability to handle their confidential information with the utmost care and diligence."

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance further reinforces Solo Printing's robust security measures and safeguards implemented to protect client data from unauthorized access, disclosure, and misuse. By achieving this prestigious certification, Solo Printing reassures its clients that their sensitive information is managed and protected in a secure environment, in accordance with industry best practices.

Clients of Solo Printing will benefit from the company's SOC 2 by offering them the following advantages:

Enhanced Data Security: The compliance demonstrates Solo Printing's ability to protect sensitive client data from potential breaches, ensuring the highest level of data security.

Regulatory Compliance: Solo Printing meets the requirements of various regulatory frameworks and standards, providing clients with confidence that their data is handled in compliance with industry-specific regulations.

Risk Mitigation: Solo Printing's compliance efforts mitigate the risks associated with data breaches, unauthorized access, and data loss, ensuring uninterrupted service and peace of mind for clients.

Increased Trust: The achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces Solo Printing's reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner, earning the trust and confidence of clients who rely on the company to safeguard their sensitive information.

Solo Printing will continue to invest in technology, training, and process improvements to maintain its SOC 2 compliance and stay at the forefront of data security practices. The company recognizes the critical role that secure data management plays in today's business landscape and remains dedicated to protecting its clients' data.

For more information about Solo Printing's SOC 2 Type 2 compliance or to inquire about its comprehensive printing solutions, please visit www.soloprinting.com.

About Solo Printing: Solo Printing is a leading print provider known for its high-quality printing services and exceptional customer care. With over 38 years of experience, the company serves a diverse range of industries, delivering innovative print solutions tailored to meet clients' specific needs.

