Sier Capital Partners Makes Growth Investment Into Nurses 24/7

Sier Capital Partners is excited to announce it is supporting the management team with a strategic investment in the company

WAYNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Nurses 24/7 is a leading provider of healthcare staffing services in the Northeast. The investment was made by an affiliate of Sier Capital Partners and included A1A Investment Partners, Assurance Capital, and Mercantile Bank.

Nurses 24/7 staffs hospitals as well as skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers, assisted living facilities and long-term Care facilities. The company is composed of several divisions including Allied 24/7, Skilled Nursing 24/7 and Therapists 24/7, each of which play a specialized role in providing tailored staffing solutions to clients. Nurses 24/7 supports the following clinicians, respectively:

Nurses, including RNs, and LPNs (with specialized skill sets needed in today's market)

Respiratory therapists (who were critical in saving so many lives during COVID and are a critical part of managing the continued rise in respiratory illness)

Imaging techs, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists (who play crucial roles in providing efficiencies and recovery work for their patients)

Clinicians at Nurses 24/7 are experienced in the local markets and come with intimate knowledge of the regulatory and cultural needs in the healthcare facilities they support - an advantage for both nurses and the facilities they serve. In the post-COVID environment, there are continued shortages of key healthcare professionals, and high attrition rates in the field. Nurses 24/7 starts and ends with clinicians and their patients. Nurses 24/7 helps to make sure clinicians are placed in the right environment to match their particular expertise, with support along the way.

Chris Dowling, CEO of Nurses 24/7, remarked, "Hospitals are living and breathing entities, with hundreds or even thousands of full-time employees, performing life-saving work. Making sure these healthcare facilities have the resources they need can make all the difference. We founded this organization over 20 years ago and continue to get excited about the way we can help our clients and the clinicians who choose to partner with us. Now, the relationship between Nurses 24/7 and Sier Capital enables the business to invest more broadly in the resources our partners desperately need."

Adam Altus, Managing Partner of Sier Capital Partners, commented, "Getting to know the team at Nurses 24/7 has been incredible for us. This is a leadership team that gets up at 3:00am to fill a clinical need for their healthcare partners to better serve their patients. Nurses and clinicians are the backbone of the US healthcare system. We are proud to support these exceptional professionals and put them in a position to be the best version of themselves both personally and professionally."

About Nurses 24/7:

Nurses247.com

Allied247.com

Therapist247.com

Skillednursing247.com

About Sier Capital Partners (siercapital.com):

Sier Capital Partners works with proven management teams and operating partners in an entrepreneurial capacity. The firm is operated by experienced business leaders, committed to driving growth and value creation in their partner companies.

Contact Information

Adam Altus

Managing Partner

aaltus@siercapital.com

(516) 695-2313

Kevin Malecki

President

kmalecki@nurses247.com

(973) 709-1009, Ext. 1210

SOURCE: Sier Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767071/Sier-Capital-Partners-Makes-Growth-Investment-Into-Nurses-247