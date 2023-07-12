Advizex Expands Presence Across the State of Florida

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Advizex, leading technology provider of Consumption IT, is excited to announce their expansion into the Florida technology market. This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for the company as it aims to strengthen its presence in the Southeastern portion of the United States.





Advizex

Logo





"We are excited to expand in the Florida marketplace," said C.R. Howdyshell, CEO of Advizex. "This investment represents our commitment to growth and, ultimately, allows Advizex to build new customer opportunities."

With employees located in the Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville metro areas, Advizex is committed to delivering innovative technology solutions to businesses throughout the state. This expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for cutting-edge technology providers in Florida, as well as the company's dedication to providing localized support to its valued customers.

The local Florida team includes a mix of technology experts, sales leaders, and account executives. The team will work collaboratively to ensure seamless delivery of Advizex's technology services, including:

Consumption IT

Could Solutions

Network Infrastructure and Security

IT Consulting and Strategy

Advizex is committed to helping businesses in Florida embrace digital transformation, optimize their operations, and unlock new growth opportunities. Their industry-leading solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations across various verticals, from the SMB space to enterprise-level corporations.

The expansion into Florida coincides with the recent acquisition by Fulcrum IT Partners, a leading global provider of technology sales and services, earlier this year. The acquisition of Advizex fits into Fulcrum's strategy to grow their business in North America, with Advizex being their cornerstone technology company in the United States.

More on the acquisition can be found at, https://bit.ly/3yr11bd.

For more information about Advizex's presence in Florida, please visit www.advizex.com.

About Advizex

Our deep heritage in both applications and hybrid infrastructure are essential elements of our approach to developing new solutions. Solutions that are designed to meet individual business needs.

For over 48 years, we have partnered with our customers to "accelerate the adoption of new solutions to create business value." Our passion for information technology is guided by our vision of: "Customers for Life." www.advizex.com.

Follow Advizex: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Copyright ©2023. Advizex Technologies, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kim Kamenicky

Advizex

216-901-1818

kkamenicky@advizex.com

Contact Information

Tori More

Campaign Marketing Manager

tmore@advizex.com

6159736305

SOURCE: Advizex

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767158/Advizex-Expands-Presence-Across-the-State-of-Florida