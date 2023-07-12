oceansix future paths Ltd. Reports on Successful 2023 Annual and Special Meeting

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / oceansix future paths Ltd. ("the Company" or "oceansix") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV:CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN:A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

At yesterday's Annual and Special Meeting, shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with high majority. This highlights a smooth decision-making process and demonstrates the high level of cooperation between shareholders and oceansix management. Further, the attendance of approx. 55.6 percent of the share capital emphasizes the level of the shareholders' engagement, involvement, and commitment.

oceansix is happy to announce, that the shareholders also approved to appoint Ms. Donatella Aurino as an external director for a term of three years. Ms. Aurino is an experienced Investment Banking and Wealth Management professional with in-depth knowledge of Equity Capital Markets, European Client Relationship Management, Private Markets, able to leverage innovative sales techniques to drive the growth of significant market shares. With her ability to clearly relate complex solutions to diverse markets and clients' segments, her leadership and interpersonal skills have enabled her to generate outcomes and long-term business based upon deep and trusted relationships.

For the year ahead, oceansix has a concrete strategy and corresponding plans to maximize productivity and profitability. The Company's commitment to conceiving innovative and sustainable solutions makes these remarkable achievements possible.

To achieve all this oceansix has built a new lean management team (new CEO and new CFO, new Chairman of the Board) and has strengthened the R&D department: The appointments of a new CEO and CFO was a perfect addition in top-level management, which will bring fresh expertise to drive the team and Company's growth.

This all serves the purpose of the Company and its dedicated lean team: Focusing on the implementation of innovating, sustainable projects with disruptive solutions related to sustainable engineering. oceansix will soon provide an update on the valuable projects, the Company is about to launch.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

