Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.: DBMM Group to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 12, 2023

DBMM Group invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group. Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:DBMM) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 12, 2023

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting at noon, on July 12, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Reggie James in real-time.

Reggie James will do a presentation on the operational side of the business, Digital Clarity, and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and "Reggie James will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

DBMM will be presenting at 12 PM EDT for approx.30 minutes.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About DBMM and Digital Clarity

DBMM Group is the parent company of Digital Clarity, a 100% owned operating subsidiary. Digital Clarity is a leading provider of marketing consulting and advisory solutions, empowering businesses to achieve their marketing goals through strategic insights, innovative use of technologies, AI, and exceptional customer service. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to delivering tangible results, Digital Clarity is at the forefront of driving marketing change, driving growth, and creating lasting value for its clients. For more information, visit digital-clarity.com

SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS:

The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM's reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request.

For further information, please contact:

Contact: DBMM GROUP, INC.

Address: 845 Third Avenue, 6th Flr, New York, NY 10022

Website: http://dbmmgroup.com

Phone: (646) 722-2706

Email: info@dbmmgroup.com

SOURCE: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767290/DBMM-Group-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-July-12-2023