After 10 years, 180 Smoke has become the largest omnichannel vape retailer in Ontario

Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) ("Delota" or the "Company") spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco. The Company is pleased to announce that its flagship vape brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the Company is commemorating the occasion with a customer appreciation event on July 14, 2023.

The 180 Smoke brand was founded in 2013 and was acquired by Delota in March 2021. Currently, 180 Smoke has 28 retail locations across Ontario, and a nationwide e-commerce platform serving over 170,000 loyalty customer accounts.

Since its inception, the 180 Smoke brand was designed and positioned to provide adult consumers with alternatives to combustible tobacco, and continues to be the foundation for Delota's innovation, growth, and leadership in transitioning Canadians towards a smoke-free future.

The customer appreciation event will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, between 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM EST.

Location:

180 Smoke's first brick-and-mortar retail location:

657 Yonge Street

Toronto, ON

M4Y 1Z9

Details:

Complimentary beverages and light refreshments for all attendees;

First 30 event attendees will receive a $10 180 Smoke gift card;

Customers that spend over $80 (pre-tax) will receive a $10 180 Smoke gift card and customers that spend over $120 (pre-tax) will receive a $25 180 Smoke gift card;

Free branded swag will be given out to all attendees (while supplies last); and

To attend the event or purchase goods from 180 Smoke, you must be 19 or older.

"We are proud that we've been able to make 180 Smoke the largest omnichannel vape retailer in Ontario," said Christina Pan, Delota's Chief Operating Officer. "We sincerely thank the Canadian vaping community for their support and for making 180 Smoke their trusted vape destination. We remain dedicated to offering curated products, an unparalleled retail experience, and assisting customers in their transition away from smoking."

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. Delota's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

