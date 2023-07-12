DKFZ Leverages StorageMAP Platform to Manage 27 PBs of Unstructured Data, as well as Provide Availability and Protection

Datadobi Announces Launch of StorageMAP 6.5, To Support High-Performance Data Archival and Data Movement of Large Subsets of File Data

Datadobi®, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced that The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the largest biomedical research institute in Germany, has deployed its StorageMAP platform to strengthen its data management and security capabilities. With over 3,000 employees, including 1200 scientists, and a vast amount of critical data, DKFZ required a robust solution to manage its 27 Petabytes of unstructured data and ensure its availability and protection.

Tobias Reber, Working Group Leader for Central Servers at DKFZ in charge of several petabyte-grade filer servers, highlighted the value of Datadobi's software in addressing their data management challenges. "Over the years, we have worked with Datadobi and deployed their software for continuous data management, including data migration and filer archiving," said Reber. "The reliability and speed of the software has always been impressive. In a previous project, we successfully replicated over 1 Petabyte of data within a few days."

Reber went on to commend the expertise and support provided by the Datadobi team. "The deep-rooted knowledge, skill, and expertise of the Datadobi team have been instrumental in the success of our projects. They took the time to understand our business and needs, providing reassurance and ensuring our projects' success."

Reber also highlighted the ease of deployment and the platform's capabilities in providing a comprehensive view of their data landscape. "With StorageMAP, I gained valuable insights into our data environment. I was able to identify data that should have been archived but remained on the system for years," Reber explained. "StorageMAP empowered me to take informed actions, such as tagging data, detecting orphaned data, and making decisions to pipeline, migrate, archive, or delete data. This not only saves costs but also mitigates potential security and operational risks."

Last but certainly not least, DKFZ's commitment to conducting research in a sustainable manner aligns with StorageMAP's capabilities. Reber concluded, "StorageMAP allows me to measure the carbon footprint of our data center and take action to reduce it, contributing to our company's mission."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) to enhance their data management and security capabilities. DKFZ's commitment to excellence in research and their focus on conducting research in a sustainable manner aligns perfectly with our mission at Datadobi," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder of Datadobi. "We are proud to provide DKFZ with our StorageMAP platform, enabling them to gain valuable insights into their data landscape, take informed actions, and protect their critical data. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting DKFZ in their important work."

In related news, Datadobi announced the launch of StorageMAP 6.5, designed to support high-performance data archival and data movement of large subsets of file data. It is ideally suited for archival of an entire filesystem tree to an object storage system or cloud environment. More complex use cases include fine-grained criteria-based data movement, such as archival of old files of a specific type (i.e., video files), or files whose owner is deactivated (i.e., orphaned data). StorageMAP 6.5 software can also be used to set-up data pipelines where data is moved between clouds, and/or between NAS systems.

With the successful implementation and the benefits realized, DKFZ affirmed its commitment to continue managing their unstructured data with StorageMAP including incorporating the new capabilities in StorageMAP 6.5.

To learn more, please watch Tobias Reber, Group Director of IT Systems and Data at DKFZ, describe his StorageMAP experience, here: https://youtu.be/3-wXjMTziiA.

About DKFZ

The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) is the largest biomedical research institute in Germany, conducting cutting-edge research in the field of cancer and related diseases. With over 3,000 employees, including 1,200 scientists across more than 100 divisions and research groups, DKFZ aims to make significant contributions to understanding cancer and developing new therapeutic approaches. For more information about DKFZ and its research activities, please visit: www.dkfz.de.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit: www.datadobi.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Datadobi and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datadobi/.

