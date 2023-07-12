New data from Loop finds that 93% of U.S. and U.K. shoppers consider flexible, extensive return policies key to their loyalty

Loop, the leading return management platform, released the findings of its most recent consumer report, "Let your returns power customer loyalty." The report provides key insights into what shoppers value most in the post-purchase experience and how brands can leverage those insights to build customer loyalty.

Loop surveyed 2,000 online shoppers across the U.S. and U.K. about their post-purchase preferences and priorities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Loop surveyed 2,000 online shoppers across the U.S. and U.K. in May 2023 about their post-purchase preferences and priorities, looking for insights to help merchants continue building the most relevant, customer-centric post-purchase experiences. The report revealed that consumers aren't just looking for free returns anymore, what they want is a quality experience that shows that brands care about them. Specifically, consumers are looking for easy, seamless returns, personalized experiences, and product quality guarantees.

"Consumers continue to say they want 'flexible' and 'extensive' return options," said Tasha Reasor, SVP of Marketing at Loop. "At Loop, we really want to understand exactly what that means so we can help our merchants provide the best possible experience for their customers. Our latest consumer report gives brands prescriptive insights into how they can prioritize brand loyalty through their post-purchase practices."

Some additional insights from the report include:

Consumers want seamless, customizable experiences.

Consumers can't be bothered with confusing or complicated returns processes so much so that it could impact their likelihood of repeat purchase. Two-thirds (69%) of respondents said they expect retailers to have an easy-to-follow returns policy. Loop's survey also found that consumers expect options when it comes to how they return: 47% prefer dropping off packages at a shipping partner, 37% want to avoid the repackaging hassle and return in-store, and 36% want the convenience of at-home pickup.

Personalization is the new standard.

A majority (75%) of consumers today expect retailers to suggest new products based on past purchases and interactions. Furthermore, 82% of consumers are highly incentivized to buy again when offered by post-purchase coupons, discounts or enrollment into a loyalty program, which help to further build that personal connection between brand and shopper.

When online shopping, quality guarantees go a long way.

Product quality questions are always on the front of consumers' minds when making online purchases. So much so, that a staggering 93% of consumers say that they are more likely to purchase from retailers who offer quality guarantees or warranties, and 25% expect some level of quality assurance. With 92% of consumers regularly checking a retailers' return policy before purchase a percentage up nine points year-over-year highlighting warranties in return policies can catch consumers' attention from the get go.

"The power to create customer-centric experiences is at brands' fingertips," continued Reasor. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach to returns these days, but understanding what your shoppers value, and crafting policies to deliver on those values, will go a long way in building crucial relationships with customers that will lead to long-term loyalty."

The report is available here. If you are interested in learning more about how Loop enables merchants to get the most of the post-purchase experience, build lasting customer loyalty and find a path to profitability, visit https://www.loopreturns.com/why-loop/.

About Loop

Loop is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify's merchants to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 2,200 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $900 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

