FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

12 July 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 July 2023 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 102 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 July 2023 at a price of £1.466 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 13 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them