Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2023

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Following announcement on 29 June 2023 of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 April 2023, the following documents will be posted to shareholders on 14 July 2023:

· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023; and

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023.

Copies of the above documents, together with the proposed, amended Long-Term Incentive Plan rules, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's corporate website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 am (BST) on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 at the offices of Link Group, 6th Floor, 65 Gresham St, London EC2V 7NQ. Further details regarding the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting. Any changes to these arrangements will be communicated to shareholders via our website, and, where appropriate, by Stock Exchange announcement.

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.