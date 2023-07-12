Beekeeper transforms frontline business with AI-informed analytics for frontline leaders

Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Frontline Intelligence platform. Frontline Intelligence empowers managers to effectively understand employee sentiment and productivity, enabling them to make more informed decisions and proactively support the needs of their frontline teams.

The global workforce is currently experiencing a significant transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements and the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Again we see the frontline disconnect in action between the use cases we hear about of AI for Office Workers (ChatGPT, Creating presentations or spreadsheets) and the very different reality of the frontline. Even though frontline workers represent 80% of the global workforce, frontline managers lack key insights about their teams or suggestions how to improve it. Beekeeper's Frontline Intelligence is taking the first step to leverage AI to close the disconnect between frontline workers and management. If frontline businesses don't act fast, they and their teams will be left behind.

Available in Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, Frontline Intelligence will support frontline management in the following ways:

AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis

Frontline Intelligence leverages the first GDPR-compliant, AI technology to gauge employee sentiment and engagement levels without the slow, tedious process of conducting employee surveys. Sentiment analysis helps to proactively identify employee concerns before those concerns escalate to affect productivity and retention.

The Frontline Intelligence dashboard uses real-time analytics to understand employee productivity and timelines for task completion. These insights drive higher productivity by informing decision making and suggesting process improvements, by uncovering hidden trends from real-time execution of daily tasks.

Keep track of employee onboarding, engagement and even compare your organization's performance against benchmark data from thousands of frontline businesses worldwide. View daily, weekly and monthly active users to understand how usage and engagement ebbs and flows.

"As ML and AI technologies continue to evolve, frontline industries are at a turning point. The data is clear an engaged and supported frontline workforce improves a company's bottom line," said Beekeeper CEO and Co-Founder Cris Grossmann. "Now with AI-powered insights, business leaders can engage their workforce in different and smarter ways, make better informed decisions, driving better business outcomes and ultimately stay ahead of the competition."

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who despite representing 80% of the global workforce have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.

