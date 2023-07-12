Sequana Medical announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the open-label cohort of its MOJAVE US Phase I/IIa study evaluating its second-generation Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) product, DSR 2.0. MOJAVE is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of DSR 2.0 in diuretic-resistant chronic heart failure (CHF) patients with persistent congestion across two cohorts. Sequana expects to report initial data from the three-patient, open-label cohort by year-end 2023, which may demonstrate proof-of-concept and provide an early efficacy signal of DSR 2.0's potential as a disease-modifying CHF treatment.

