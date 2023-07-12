Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2023 drill program on the Thundercloud property has commenced. The drill program consists of up to 5,000 meters with the goal of following up on, and extending the mineralization intersected in the 2022 drilling which intercepted several high-grade gold intervals, including 73.5 meters at 8.42 g/t Au (including 1.5 meters of 246 g/t Au) in DP22-03. The 2023 drilling should also allow for a better understanding of the controls of the high-grade gold mineralization in both the eastern and western parts of the Pelham Zone.

Highlights from the Fall 2022 Drill Campaign

Focused on the eastern Pelham Zone where new drone magnetic survey outlined a zone which contained a high-grade intersection by the previous operator, Teck Resources Limited ("Teck");

Drilling at the eastern Pelham Zone has been confined to within 250m of the surface;

The program was the first time Dynasty drilled to test the depth potential of the orogenic gold system at Thundercloud's eastern Pelham Zone;

Drill hole DP22-02 hit a high-grade interval of 3.0m of 65.20 g/t gold from 190.5m to 193.5m with a subinterval of 1.5m at 115 g/t gold. From 189.0m to 223.5m, 34.5m assayed 5.98 g/t gold;

Drill hole DP22-03 returned 73.5m of 8.42 g/t gold, including 3.0m of 151 g/t gold with a subinterval of 1.5m of 246 g/t gold;

Drill hole DP22-04 returned 1.5m of 25.2 g/t gold;

Ivy Chong, President and CEO states, "Dynasty's 2022 program was planned to test high-grade mineralization intercepted by Teck that was never followed up. Our geophysical work identified an anomalous area which resulted in the high-grade gold intersections in 2022. The 2023 drill campaign will follow up on our 2022 program to increase the area of higher grade mineralization and get a better understanding of the controls on the mineralization. There is potential for stacked zones of mineralization as both upper and lower zones high-grade gold mineralization was intercepted in the 2022 drill program. Additional geophysical targets with similarity to the Pelham Zone occur elsewhere on the property and these will be investigated as well".

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by Peter Holbek, P.Geo, M.Sc., an independent consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, September 27, 2021 can also be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

